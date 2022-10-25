Was there real-life heat between the Undertaker and Brock Lesnar? There were murmurs of a shoot grudge between the two.

Brock Lesnar and the Undertaker are two of the biggest stars to have ever come out of the WWE. In fact, their career trajectories are quite similar. Both of them started as hard to beat monsters that were fast tracked to the WWE Championship.

Both of them went on to become major attractions within the promotion. Most talent would agree that a feud with them is equal to a world title program. Despite all these similarities however, it seems that the two had some falling out in real life.

Was there real-life heat between the Undertaker and Brock Lesnar?

Following a whirlwind rise to the top that culminated in a WWE Championship victory over The Rock at SummerSlam, Lesnar was put into a program with The Undertaker. Having cleared the path to the top with relative ease, The Deadman proved to be his toughest challenge up to that point.

The two had some incredible matches. However, despite the admiration they shared for each other inside the ring, the two had personal differences outside of it.

Lesnar mentioned in his autobiography, Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival, how he and The Undertaker didn’t get along despite the Texan being one of his favorite wrestlers to work with.

Things got worse after Lesnar decided to leave the WWE. According to rumors, Undertaker felt that all his efforts into building Lesnar were now meaningless. Naturally he held it against the departing star.

Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker had an unusual encounter in the UFC where the two faced off with each other after the Beast’s loss to Cain Velasquez.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani Lesnar mentioned that he learned from a mutual friend what The Undertaker really thought of him. He responded by letting The Undertaker know through his friends what his opinion of him was.

Lesnar added that the WWE guys despised him because he could get back to pro wrestling anytime he wanted but they could never become a UFC fighter like him.

Brock Lesnar ended The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak

Following his retirement from the WWE, the Deadman revealed that he was sent to the UFC by Vince McMahon in an attempt to lure the Beast Incarnate back. Things didn’t go as planned though and nothing materialized of it.

Three years later Brock Lesnar eventually returned to WWE and clashed with the Undertaker at WrestleMania 30. To the surprise of many, Lesnar came out victorious, ending the Undertaker’s unbeaten streak at the show of shows.

The two are now friends, however, a series of choices and opinions led to the two legends having personal differences for several years. Through all of it though, Lesnar reiterated how good The Undertaker was between the Ropes and The Undertaker has always praised the beast for his athleticism.

