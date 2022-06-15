“If it wasn’t for him, I would have had a great career” – Former WWE Champion admits he disliked losing against Triple H

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, also known as RVD recently stated that he initially hated his booking against Triple H.

During the early 2000s, RVD was one of the top superstars in WWE. The high-flier delivered multiple memorable matches including beating John Cena for the WWE championship. The 2021 Hall of Famer also held the Intercontinental Championship six times in his WWE career.

However, during his first run with WWE, RVD could not defeat Triple H. The duo faced each other four times between 2002 and 2004 and every time, Triple H won.

Recently, Rob Van Dam opened up about his experience working with the 14-time world champion. He confessed that he initially hated losing matches against the Cerebral Assasin.

Former 6-Time IC Champion RVD details his time working with Triple H

RVD recently joined the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast where he shed light on his pro wrestling venture. The former star also talked about his time working with WWE.

During the show, Rob Van Dam admitted that he did not like the way WWE booked him against Triple H initially. RVD stated that Triple H held a good position backstage and made important decisions. The former ECW champion thought just because Triple H was with Vince’s daughter, he couldn’t do whatever he wanted. RVD said:

“I mean, I wasn’t happy about the situation at the time… You don’t look at it like, ‘Hey, this guy is, not a CEO, but whatever his position was at the time, is qualified to make important decisions… You look at it more like, It’s not fair just because he’s with the boss’ daughter…”

RVD further explained that it was because of his competitive mindset at that time he felt that way. RVD was young and didn’t consider any other variables. But now, the former WWE Champion appreciates his time working with Triple H. In fact, he called Triple H a really good wrestler. RVD said:

“A lot of wrestlers don’t grow enough to see the whole picture. So forever, their opinion will be like it is in the book they wrote where they’re like, ‘If it wasn’t for him, I would have had a great career.’ But you know, really, it is what it is. But looking back, I had great matches with him. He’s a really good wrestler.”

The former WWE champion explains his fewer appearances in WWE

While speaking on the show, RVD also talked about his current status with WWE. The former IC champion thinks due to his laid-back personality, people assume he lacks passion. RVD also believes that to be the reason why WWE does not approaches him more often.

“I think maybe that’s why WWE doesn’t really f*** with me that much… I don’t know. But I’m still wrestling, and I don’t want it bad enough to be begging them.” RVD stated.

RVD had a short but successful career with WWE as he wrestled top stars like The Undertaker, John Cena, and Triple H. Anyway, it seems the former ECW Champion is comfortable with what he is doing currently and will be happy to return to WWE if asked.

