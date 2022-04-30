“If there was any negativity, well I can put some of the blame on my shoulders” – Cody Rhodes feels responsible for the divide between WWE and AEW fans

Former AEW EVP and now WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes feels responsible for the divide between WWE and AEW fans.

In a recent episode of “After The Bell with Cory Graves”, Cody Rhodes talked about the changes that fatherhood has brought in his life, taking a leap of faith from the WWE to the Independent Circuit, and the split between WWE and AEW fans.

“Well, the biggest thing is everything centers around the baby. It’s not about you”

Fatherhood has hit Cody with a lot of life epiphanies.

His take on fatherhood is rather emotional. As entertainers, pro wrestlers can become narcissistic and selfish. The desire and the drive to be the best come naturally to every superstar and that makes it hard for them to draw the line between job and family.

Ever since the birth of his daughter, Cody has turned into a selfless and more diligent man. As any great father, Cody is doing the heavy lifting to make sure there is nothing inadequate in his daughter’s life. Cody said he will stop at nothing to fulfill his daughter’s wishes much like how his father did for his sister, Tiel. Being a father has Calmed Cody down ridding him of his terrible temper. The new Cody is more composed and focussed than he ever.

The leap from WWE to the Indies

After leaving the WWE for the Indies, Cody realized that he might have taken WWE for granted. His heart was not into the matches as much as it was with the fans.

He said: “Going to the independents, you did get the opportunity to do these meet and greets. That’s a big part of independent wrestling. To me, the match was almost secondary. I wanted to meet every fan. That’s why I started wearing the suit and tie everywhere I went. It became second nature to me. I wanted to meet them, I never felt like I fully crossed the aisle. I never felt like I really met all these fans over the years.”

The Divide between WWE and AEW fans

Cody holds himself remotely accountable for the divide between the fans of the WWE and AEW as he took the step of walking out on them from AEW to WWE. As fans, we tend to forget that every superstar is playing a character on the show. Although their characters become larger than life for us, they still have to do what’s best for them.

“If there was any negativity, well I can put some of the blame on my shoulders.”

“The last shows I had done before making this WWE return, I’m taking little fun potshots and talking smack which is what wrestlers do. I think sometimes the fans that attach themselves to those statements forget that we are in the realm of entertainment, but I added to the tribalism myself, so I can’t necessarily get mad at it when I see it.”

Is Cody beating himself up? What do you think? Let us know in the comment section.