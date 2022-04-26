“Boxing myself out of winning a world championship was not the correct decision” – Cody Rhodes acknowledges keeping himself out of AEW World Title picture was a mistake

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes acknowledges that keeping himself out of the AEW World Championship picture was a mistake.

Cody Rhodes recently made an appearance on the Ryan Satin’s show, ‘Out of Character with Ryan Satin.‘

The two discussed his time in AEW and Cody admitted that he was not mature enough to be in the role of Executive Vice President at AEW. When asked to explain what he meant, the wrestler said:

“I think that role, I did well with it, I was very active. I did start the community department. Brandi did bring culture city into the wrestling and sports entertainment space. So we were very active. In terms of all the facets and assets of that gig. We wanted a wrestling company brought to you by wrestlers.

For sure, that’s a huge part of the mission. But maybe it would have been better served for me at age 45 than it did at age. You know, 33, or whatever it was. I am just now entering the prime of my career. So to make political decisions, like boxing myself out of winning a world championship. those decisions, in hindsight, were not the correct decisions and what I should have been doing.”

‘I’m the best wrestler in the world’

Cody went on to explain that it was hard for him to juggle his role as both an official in the company while still being an active wrestler. He also added that it would have served him better for him to write himself out of the title picture later in his career when he didn’t need it anymore.

“I’m the best wrestler in the world. I can tell you that without it sounding braggadocious. And, it’s simply because this is all I do. I trained to do it. Live and breathe it. I have a school here with four rings. And, I treat this as an athlete in the NFL would treat a game.”

“But with that in mind. I would need to go and be that. I wanted to be both. And, it was just too difficult. and that’s where I did not have the maturity to balance it. It wasn’t a matter of being one of the boys versus not. Because I’m no longer just one of the boys. I love it. And, wish I could be one. But, I’ve been in this position before.

I’ve been on the other side. I’ve been in these production meetings and things of that nature. And, I’ve been part of the technical production. But I just think it would have served me better a little later in my life when I could look at a show and say I don’t want to be in the top spot.”

