“I’m frustrated with it” – Current WWE Star opens up about the backstage environment in WWE

Although Sami Zayn has not won a major title in WWE, he always has been involved in gripping storylines. In his decade-long WWE career, the Master Strategist has held the NXT Championship once and the Intercontinental Championship three times. But, there is something about the backstage environment in WWE that frustrates the Master Strategist the most.

Recently, Sami Zayn appeared on the After the Bell podcast and opened up about his WrestleMania 38 entertainer against Johnny Knoxville, his fondness for The Beatles, and more. The Master Strategist also expressed his frustration with the creative process of WWE.

Sami Zayn reveals he gets frustrated with the hurried changes made backstage

While chatting with Corey Graves, the 3-time IC Champion spoke on the backstage environment in the company. Although the creative team delivers well-produced shows every week, the backstage environment can get chaotic at times. The former IC champion said the sudden plan changes frustrate him. Despite the sudden changes, Zayn asserted the talent in WWE will execute it every time.

Later, Zayn also suspected the plans to fail someday. He even wants the sudden plan changes to fail someday so that he can express his frustration with the creative process. But, the Master Strategist applauded the quality of talent in the current WWE roster for delivering good results continuously. Zayn said:

“There are times when I’m frustrated with it [backstage environment]. When things are going awry… I’m about to go out and I go, ‘this just shouldn’t happen.’ This should be the week where it all explodes so that this never happens again but it never happens, we always pull it off. It’s a testament to how talented everybody is. It’s crazy.”

The Master Strategist wants to be a part of The Bloodline

Sami Zayn delivered one hell of an entertainer against the ‘Jackass’ star Johnny Knoxville at Wrestlemania 38. Although he lost the contest, his performance was applauded by the WWE fans.

However, the past few weeks have not been good for the Master Strategist on SmackDown Live. Sami Zayn has been trying his best to impress The Tribal Chief to be a part of his Bloodline. From Roman Reigns to Paul Heyman, Zayn is continuously hustling to join the faction. But, nothing has worked so far.

Sami Zayn, down since day 1(ish) pic.twitter.com/w17ozP2OMa — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 26, 2022

Anyway, Zayn seems candid about his opinions, whether he is on the mic or anywhere. Moreover, the former 3-time IC champion always brings something unique whenever he steps into the squared circle.

