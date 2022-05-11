“I’m not going to drop the match here” – When Bret Hart refused to lose to The Undertaker in front of Canadian Soldiers

Bret Hart once refused to lose to The Undertaker due to the presence of several Canadian soldiers in the audience.

The Montreal Screwjob is an incident that is still very fresh in the minds of fans to this day. Bret Hart had refused to lose to Shawn Michaels at the 1997 Survivor Series pay-per-view in his native country of Canada. However, he was screwed over by Vince McMahon which led to the infamous Montreal Screwjob.

This however, wasn’t the only instance of the Hitman refusing to put someone over. He also allegedly chose to go over The Undertaker during their match in Bahrain several years ago. The reason for the WWE Hall of Famer refusing to do so was the presence of the Canadian Soldiers. He did not want to look weak in front of his people.

Bret Hart refused to lose to the Undertaker

Gerald Brisco speaking on the podcast Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard narrated Hart’s point of view about the incident during the match against The Undertaker.

“Granted, there was a contingent of Canadian soldiers in attendance, so he was right in that aspect. There were some Canadian soldiers. But most of the people were native people there. It wasn’t like there were overwhelming Maple Flags flying there.

We’re 10,000 miles away from anywhere, and back in those days, there wasn’t any social media or anything like that. Of course, I made my phone call to Vince. Vince said, ‘Just get the match in the ring.’

The Phenom was taken aback that Bret Hart did not want to put him over, but he eventually agreed to lose the bout.

“He said, ‘The hell with it. I’ll put him over,’” Brisco continued. “That’s the professional that Taker is.

I approached Bret Hart and said he’ll put you over.

He said, ‘Well, I don’t have to pin him. I can put the sharpshooter on him.’

I said, ‘Well you’re not going to put the sharpshooter on him. You’re going to pin him.’”

Click here to read more on WWE