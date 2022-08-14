“I’m the one who’s come back better than ever” – Becky Lynch feels that this WWE Superstar doesn’t respect wrestling!

Becky Lynch recently revealed about the top superstar of WWE. Becky said that the superstar does not respect wrestling as much as she should.

WWE wrestler Becky Lynch has taken a shot at one of the superstars of WWE. Becky has recently claimed that she is much better than the former SmackDown Women’s Champion. Further continuing, the Big Time Becks said that the superstar does not respect wrestling enough. The superstar wrestler about whom Becky Lynch is claiming is none other than the former SmackDown Women’s Champion, Ronda Rousey.

Ronda and Becky are no strangers to the arena of wrestling. Both the wrestlers were once locked in a bitter feud filled with vicious promos and the blurring of lines between fiction and reality. One of those instances came right after the former UFC fighter’s heel turn in 2019, as she outright stated that WWE is scripted during a vlog.

Becky referred to the moment in ESPN’s podcast show of Rachel DeMita, Courtside Club. On the show, the six-time women’s champion said that she feels her comeback after giving birth was better than ever when compared to Ronda Rousey.

She further said that Ronda does not respect wrestling as much as she should. She further said that Ronda has gone off on tangents disrespecting the sport that she has given her life. Speaking about her comeback Becky said that it is her obsession with the sport that made her do a better comeback.

On her comeback to WWE last year Becky won the SmackDown Women’s Championship. On the other hand, Ronda Rousey came back to win the Women’s Royal Rumble Match and also won the same title before recently losing it to Liv Morgan at Money in the Bank.

“I think [Ronda Rousey] doesn’t respect it as much as she should. I mean, she’s gone off on tangents disrespecting the sport that I’ve given my life to. That I love, that I obsess about. Both of us have come back from having a child. And, one has come back better than ever, and one has not. I’m the one who’s come back better than ever. And I think that you need that respect for this business, that obsession for this business to be able to do that,” Becky added. “I don’t think that she puts as much work in, she doesn’t put as much work in as I do, and it shows.”