“She changed the game completely” – Becky Lynch Praises former WWE star following her exit from the promotion

Becky Lynch recently took to Twitter to shower praise on a recently released superstar of WWE. In the tweet made by Becky, she said that she had met the superstar when she was only 13 years old. Lynch further wrote in her tweet that the wrestler went on to change the game completely. Becky ended the tweet with a thank you along with the name of the wrestler with a hashtag.

The superstar who witnessed an exit recently from the company of WWE on whom Becky Lynch recently showered her praise is none other than Saraya-Jade Bevis. Formerly known as Paige, Bevis ended her tenure with the company of WWE on the back of the end of her contract with the company. Paige penned an emotional letter to WWE, in a detailed and emotional piece for the Players Tribune. On the back of this, Bevis has received plenty of praise from fans and fellow wrestlers since then, including Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch praised Paige for the impact she made on the wrestling business at such a young age. Taking to Twitter Becky wrote, “I met Saraya when she was only 13 years old. Even then you could tell that she was going to be a star. Before she could legally drink in America. She changed the game completely and forever. #thankyoupaige.”

Paige became the first-ever “NXT” Women’s Champion in the year 2013. She achieved the feat at the tender age of 20. Paige is widely credited with initiating the transformation of the WWE women’s division that took place in the mid-to-late 2010s. Unfortunately, the wrestler never saw the benefits of that transformation. IN the year 2014, Bevis went on to win the WWE Divas Championship in her first match on “WWE Raw.” She defeated AJ Lee and went on to win the title.

The women’s wrestler ended her WWE career as a 2-time Divas Champion. But, she never held the new WWE Women’s Championship. The restoration of which was seen as a major victory for the so-called “Divas Revolution,” and her only WrestleMania match was a tag team affair at WrestleMania 31 when she teamed with Lee to take on the Bella Twins.

Bevis and Lynch have shared the ring on 41 occasions. The last time they met on stage was way back in the year 2016. Becky and Bevis were tag team partners and went on to defeat Lana and Charlotte at a WWE live event.