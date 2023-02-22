Is Roman Reigns The Highest Rated Star in WWE 2K23 Roster?

The WWE 2K23 video game is set to release on March 17 with John Cena on the front and center of its poster. The showcase mode will also follow John Cena’s career in the WWE. So, does that mean John Cena is the highest-rated player in the game? Well, there is one thing John Cena, or any other superstar for that matter, hasn’t achieved in their career, and that is to enter God Mode. Roman Reigns is unquestionably WWE’s biggest star today.

The Tribal Chief is currently the longest-reigning Universal Champion, having held the title for over 900 plus days. At this juncture in his career, Roman Reigns is almost impossible to concede defeat to anyone.

It is hard to recall the last time Roman Reigns lost a match cleanly. As the Head of the Table continues to make history in his WWE career, he has made history in the WWE 2K23 with the highest-ever player rating.

What is Roman Reigns’ player rating in WWE 2K23?

According to Wrestle Ops, Roman Reigns will be given a rating of 99 in the game by WWE 2K. It is the highest number that no other superstar in the history of the game has ever achieved. Roman Reigns’ domination over the last two and a half years has earned him the number.

The WWE Undisputed Universal Champion has been on a winning spree in singles contests, and it only makes sense that he is placed so high up. In the 2K22 edition, Roman Reigns’ player rating was 95. The climb to 99 is justified given that Reigns has accomplished so much within the span of just one year.

Apparently Roman Reigns is the highest rated superstar in this years #WWE2K23 at a 99 overall 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/QuGyuPIBJ4 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) January 28, 2023

Is Roman Reigns the first ever to reach that high? Well, the answer is yes, however, a superstar was awarded triple figures in the past.

The 2K19 edition featured a gold version of AJ Styles with a perfect rating of 100 but, with special versions removed, The Head of the Table is the first-ever to do it. It’s worth noting that Roman Reigns’ rating hasn’t been officially announced. Furthermore, Brock Lesnar’s rating was leaked and is believed to be 97.

The official list of 2K23 roster ratings revealed so far

At the top of the list is WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus with a rating of 93. Stratus has made history as the only female talent to attain the highest player rating. Below is the official list of the revealed superstar ratings so far.

ARE YOU READY?! It all comes crashing down this Wednesday at 2PM ET, when @AustinCreedWins @WWEBigE @itsBayleyWWE @ImKingKota and @MmmGorgeous bring you the WWE2K23 Ratings Reveal only on #UUDD YouTube! Presented by @WWEgames See you there! pic.twitter.com/GjOrei0AeR — UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) February 20, 2023

Trish Stratus – 93

AJ Styles – 89

Chyna – 88

Gunther – 88

Sami Zayn – 84

Rey Mysterio – 82

Carmelo Hayes – 82

Gigi Dolin – 81

Jacy Jayne – 80

Katana Chance – 79

Kayden Carter – 76

Rick Boogs – 75

R-Truth – 72

The next list of roster ratings will be revealed on the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel today at 11:00 PST, 14:00 ETD, and 19:00 GMT.

