“It all happened very, very quickly” – Big E reveals when he found out he was cashing in for the WWE Championship

Big E reveals when he found out he was cashing in for the WWE Championship. He took to Twitter to share his plans for his cash in.

Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship this week on Monday Night RAW. He even informed the WWE Universe that he was going to do so before the show by revealing his plans on Twitter.

During a conversation with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report, the new WWE Champion revealed when he learned about the plans WWE had for him or if he he knew ahead of time that he’d be cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Monday.

Big E admitted that it was a last-minute decision by the company. He also revealed that there was the possibility of just teasing a cash-in on RAW or going back to SmackDown to cash in on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

“When I started this loop, my intention was that I was supposed to be home Monday morning after the live event Sunday and I realized I was going to Raw last minute. That was a bit of a last-minute decision. There was also the option of maybe I go out there and do some teasing and come back later when it’s time to actually cash in or go back to SmackDown and cash in there.

“I wasn’t really sure. It was an afternoon, that day decision and it all happened very, very quickly. For me, it was definitely not something that was set in stone days and days ahead.”

Big E also spoke about his expectations from his reign and how he wants it to be unique.

“I just want to do things uniquely. I think a lot of people clamored for me to be a world champion or to be in this position but that I needed to be more serious and fit a certain mold. One of my things as a performer is that what I learned in our journey was, honestly, it was so much more rewarding to do it our way.

“There were so many people back in 2014 that said we needed to be a certain way or carry ourselves a certain way or that Kofi should get rid of me and Woods. We were stubborn about wanting to do things our way in a way that felt right and genuine to us. Those are lessons I carried over as a singles competitor. I want my run to feel unique. I don’t want to feel like I had to shave off the edges of who I am and to fit a certain mold. It felt like a bit of a unique way to handle the cash-in and I want my championship run to have a bit of that same feeling.”

