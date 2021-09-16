“It’s a real good look” – Bray Wyatt congratulates Big E on winning the WWE Championship

Bray Wyatt congratulates Big E on winning the WWE Championship. The latest Triple Crown Champion responded to the former WWE star.

Big E finally cashed in his money in the bank contract this week on Monday Night RAW. He extracted revenge on Bobby Lashley for what he did to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods by ending his reign as the WWE Champion and starting his very own.

Big E has received congratulations from his peers, critics and fans alike on social media. Windham Rotunda (fka WWE’s Bray Wyatt) has also taken to Twitter to do the same. Wyatt praised Big E as being the kind of guy his co-workers line up to congratulate, and called his title win a good look for the company.

Bray Wyatt congratulates Big E on winning the WWE Championship

He wrote:

“I am late on this, and I wasn’t there. But Big E is the type of dude that the boys line up to congratulate. It’s a real good look.”

The new WWE Champion responded to the message by tweeting back:

“Incredibly sweet of you, my man. Thank you for your kindness.”



Bray Wyatt and Big E have fought each other several times in the past as part of the New Day and the Wyatt Family. They also fought each other in FCW as Husky Harris and Big E. Langston.

Rotunda was released from his WWE contract on July 31. Many expect him to follow Adam Cole and Daniel Bryan to AEW but Impact Wrestling is also trying to sign the man behind The Fiend.

