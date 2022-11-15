Shawn Michaels Admits Bitter Rival Bret Hart Was a Better Wrestler but States One Thing He Was Better at Than the Hitman

WWE is just a couple of weeks away from its popular premium live event, Survivor Series: War Games. Whenever the name pops up though, fans can’t stop mentioning the infamous 1997 Montreal Screwjob. The incident saw Bret Hart getting robbed of his WWF title at the hands of Vince McMahon and Shawn Michaels. However, one more debate attached to both WWE legends is who was the better one.

Recently, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels were interviewed by The Ringer where they discussed various aspects of their career. The two veterans also shed light on the moments that led to Montreal Screwjob and the aftermath. Not just that, HBK then gave his honest thoughts about who was a better person in the ring.

Shawn Michaels stated he was The Joker and Bret Hart was Batman

During the show, both Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart shared their side of the story and how Montreal Screwjob affected their life. The Heartbreak Kid stated he has realized that people will always link them to each other. In fact, he compared their rivalry with the famous Joker-Batman and Lex Luther-Superman story. Michaels noted they were fantastic in their roles and said he would work with Bret any day of the week.

Talking about who was the better one, Shawn Michaels claimed Bret Hart was easily a better wrestler than him. However, The Heartbreak Kid also went on to state he was a better performer than The Hit Man. Though he noted what’s best is a personal preference and for him to be in that discussion is unimaginable. He stated:

“Bret [Hart] was easily a better wrestler than I am. But I think I [Shawn Michaels] was a better performer. When we came into the age of the sports entertainer, I think that was my space… my area… There’s no defining the best and the greatest and all that kind of stuff in this line of work. Every bit of it is a personal preference.”

Bret Hart also shared the moment when he decided to bury the hatchet with HBK

Despite having a real-life beef, Bret Hart was impressed with Shawn Michaels’ match against The Undertaker at the 2009 WrestleMania. During the interview, The Hit Man admitted that even though there was bitterness, he was impressed with that match. In fact, that was the moment when the Hall of Famer decided to sort things with HBK.

Bret Hart stated that his 2010 storyline with Vince McMahon and Shawn Michaels and the whole reconciliation angle was very truthful. The Hall of Famer was happy with the way things were resolved eventually and stated they have been good friends ever since.

Nevertheless, it’s good to see both veterans leaving their bad blood behind and heading positively into the future. Their in-ring work will always be remembered together and considered one of the bests.

