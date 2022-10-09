“It Seems to Make a Lot of Sense” – UFC Legend Daniel Cormier Talks About Potential Match Against Brock Lesnar in WWE

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier recently shed light on the recent rumors about him facing Brock Lesnar in the WWE ring.

MMA Legend Daniel Cormier finally made his official entry into WWE at the recent Extreme Rules pay-per-view. The champion of the Octagon appeared as the special guest referee for the Fight Pit Match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. But, ever since WWE announced his appearance, fans started speculating that he will face Brock Lesnar.

Before making his WWE appearance, the UFC legend sat with ESPN MMA where he was questioned about a potential match with The Beast Incarnate. Cormier, who claims to be a big WWE fan, gave some clarification on the hot topic.

Daniel Cormier denies all the rumors of him facing Brock Lesnar

While speaking on the show, the UFC Hall of Famer made it clear that his Extreme Rules appearance is just a one-time thing. In fact, there are no plans for him to face Brock Lesnar.

Daniel Cormier noted that when announcements like this happen, people often start talking. He admitted liking the fact that people still talk about and remember his history with Brock Lesnar. And from a neutral perspective, DC even agreed the whole thing does make sense.

However, he asserted that just because something is making sense, it does not mean that it will definitely transpire. The UFC Hall of Famer denied all the rumors that say he will be facing Brock Lesnar in WWE. He said:

“When something like this happens, people started to talk… It seems to make a lot of sense. As you know, just because something makes sense see, it doesn’t mean that it’s going to happen. So, no, there is no talk of me fighting Brock Lesnar.”

What history does Daniel Cormier have with the 10-time WWE world champion?

Despite both being former UFC champions, Brock and Cormier have never fought each other in the octagon. Primarily because when DC was in his prime, Brock Lesnar had almost retired from UFC. But there was a face-off between the two icons at UFC 226 in 2018.

During the event, after DC registered a KO victory against Stipe Miocic, Brock entered the Octagon to have a brief confrontation. He came face-to-face with Daniel Cormier and even pushed him during the segment. Following that, UFC had plans to put both against each other in 2019, but that could not happen.

Anyway, now that Cormier has entered the WWE ring officially, fans would want him to have a match with The Beast Incarnate. But, according to DC, there are no such plans as of now.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.