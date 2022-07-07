“It was powerful storytelling” – Mick Foley opens up on his iconic encounter against former 14-time WWE champion

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently recalled his 2000 No way Out match against the Cerebral Assasin, Triple H.

The Hardcore Legend has been involved in most iconic feuds with legends like The Undertaker, Randy Orton, The Rock, and Triple H. Mick Foley has wrestled many brutal and iconic matches in his decades-long pro wrestling career. The Cactus Jack recently talked about one of his matches against the King of the Kings, Triple H.

On the first episode of his Foley Is Pod podcast, the former 4-time WWF champion discussed WWE’s 2000 No Way Out PPV and his match against The Game.

Mick Foley calls his clash against Triple H more than just a great match

While speaking on his show, the Hardcore Legend talked about his iconic battle against Triple H at the No Way Out PPV in 2000. Mick Foley challenged the former 14-time world champion for the WWF Championship in a Hell in a Cell match.

Recalling his epic bout, Foley asserted his match against The Game as a strong example of storytelling and moments. The Hardcore Legend also noted how in the current scenario it is tough to create such moments as the bar is already set so high. He stated that even if the matches are good, fans will complain because of the backstage pushes and politics. He said:

“It was powerful storytelling… It’s difficult these days to create moments because the bar is set really high for televised matches because we expect matches to be really good. Even when they’re great, fans will hate a show in general because of pushes and politics…”

Foley added that the match is considered iconic because of the story leading to it. The Hall of Famer claims the match wasn’t just a match, it was a combination of a great storyline resulting in an epic battle delivering memorable moments. Foley stated:

“It was an iconic moment because the story leading up to it had been so good too. The rivalry was there… It was more than just a great match. It was a great story and the culmination of a great story and moment.”

The match indeed delivered to the expectations and is still counted as one of the top Hell in a Cell matches. Even after losing the match, the Hall of Famer was appreciated for his gutsy performance.

The Cactus Jack pinned Chris Jericho during his Hall of Fame speech

Mick Foley was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. During his speech, the Hardcore Legend mentioned that he had never defeated the former WWE star, Chris Jericho. Obviously, that was said as a joke, but Jericho played along and came to the stage. Another former WWE star CM Punk joined offering Foley a chance to hit an elbow drop.

While Mick Foley delivered the move, CM Punk counted the pin creating a memorable Hall of Fame moment. Foley kept appearing in WWE even after retiring from in-ring action. The wrestling veteran also served as the General Manager of WWE’s red brand in 2016.

