“I’ve been feeling dark all week” – UFC star Israel Adesanya channelled his inner deadman and entered UFC 276 fight as The Undertaker

Israel Adesanya recently made news when he impersonated The Undertaker and used his entrance music at UFC 276.

UFC’s Israel Adesanya is well-known for making unique walkouts while entering the Octagon. The Last Stylebebder once used the entrance music of WWE wrestler-turned-Hollywood megastar, The Rock. However, this time the UFC Middleweight Champion surprised everyone by using the iconic theme song of WWE legend, The Undertaker.

Last Sunday, the Last Stylebender defended his middleweight championship against Jared Cannonier at the UFC 276 event. But it wasn’t the match for which Adesanya is in the talks, it was his entry. The middleweight champion entered his fight against Jared wearing a hat and an urn in his hand, using The Phenom’s iconic entrance music.

‘It just made sense…’ Israel Adesanya on why he used the iconic music of The Undertaker

In his post-match press conference, the Last Stylebender admitted he used WWE’s Attitude Era music while preparing for UFC 276 to get in the zone and The Phemon’s music is one of them. Adesanya also explained why using Taker’s entrance music made sense by explaining the details of his entry music.

The UFC star also gagged and compared his reign with Undertaker’s Wrestlemania streak. He claimed he was feeling dark all week. Israel said:

“I chuck on a playlist from YouTube, WWE Attitude from the ‘Attitude Era’ – 20 different tracks from superstars I admire, and that will get me in that zone, and Undertaker’s theme was one of them. So as I was sitting down feeling it, and it just made sense… I said all week, this feels like WrestleMania. Who was undefeated at WrestleMania? The Undertaker. And I’ve been feeling dark all week.”

Nonetheless, Adesanya appreciated the UFC production team for his entrance at UFC276. He thanked them for accommodating everything and making his entrance look good.

The Stylebender also talks about his favorite ‘The Undertaker match’

During the same press conference, Adesanya also asked to name his favorite match of the WWE Hall of Famer, The Undertaker. Although Adesanya paused for a moment to recall, he stated he liked Taker’s Hell in a Cell match against Mick Foley at the 1998 King of the Ring PPV. He said:

“Him[The Undertaker] and Mick Foley is the first that comes to mind, Hell in a Gell. F****** crazy, good times.”

Anyway, Israel Adesanya is life long WWE fan and has expressed in the past that he will work with the company one day. Let’s see if and when The Last Stylebender from UFC enters the WWE ring.

