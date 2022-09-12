“Jackie Chan taught me my new finishing maneuver” – John Cena learned his briefly used finishing move from Jackie Chan while filming their unreleased movie

John Cena learned his briefly used finishing move from Martial arts legend and action comedy king Jackie Chan while filming their unreleased movie.

John Cena made his first splashes in the WWE as the Doctor of Thugonomics. He would soon transform into the Cenation leader and became the fort upon which the WWE built their post The Rock Era. He steadied the shaky ship and eventually made his way to Hollywood just like The Rock did before him.

He has since established himself as a reliable actor and has acted in quite a few movies, including one with none other than the legendary Jackie Chan. Unfortunately however, the movie is yet to be released and it feels like it may never see the day of light.

Jackie Chan and Cena worked together in Snafu, previously known as Project X and Project X-Traction back in 2018. However, there has been no word on the movie since. However, their time together was not a complete waste of time, since Cena developed his briefly used finisher under the tutelage of the Chinese actor.

John Cena learned his finishing move from Jackie Chan

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cena was asked if he learned any new moves from Jackie Chan. Cena was more than willing and even demonstrated the move in this hilarious video.



Cena used the move briefly in the WWE. However, fans didn’t respond positively to it and he reverted back to the Attitude Adjustment.



During his appearance at the Wales Comic-Con 2022 Cena said this of Jackie Chan:

“I did a movie with Jackie Chan called Project X. I think it might be called snafu, I also think it might be called the movie you’ll never see, which is kind of meta because.. you know. I’m not sure. I really hope the world gets to see it only because I got to be in an action comedy with one of the greatest physical storytellers of our generation. Jackie, I mean, it’s a shame the movie thing worked out for him. He would have been a great WWE superstar.”

