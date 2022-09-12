Wrestling

“Jackie Chan taught me my new finishing maneuver” – John Cena learned his briefly used finishing move from Jackie Chan while filming their unreleased movie

Jackie Chan John Cena
Archie Blade

Previous Article
"You might write your name and whisper, "Call me," or "See you in an hour": Magic Johnson revealed his prolific s*x life leading up to HIV diagnosis
No Newer Articles
WWE Latest News
Jackie Chan John Cena
“Jackie Chan taught me my new finishing maneuver” – John Cena learned his briefly used finishing move from Jackie Chan while filming their unreleased movie

John Cena learned his briefly used finishing move from Martial arts legend and action comedy…