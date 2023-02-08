WATCH: Michael Jordan and Jackie Chan Team Up For This Comic Advert From 2003

Michael Jordan was a star in the 1990s and early 2000s. If you switched on your TV, chances are you would see him in an advertisement. And he was so good at it that he would go on to secure lifetime deals with some brands.

These included powerhouses like Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Gatorade, and Hanes. The latter is where we found this gold. An advert so hilarious that you will be rolling on the floor laughing.

And it is not because of MJ, but because of the Chinese movie star, Jackie Chan. Yes, JC and MJ, in a commercial, we didn’t believe it either.

Also read: “LeBron James is At The Top of The List”: Darvin Ham Weighs In On The Goat Debate Ahead of Historical Night

Watch this hilarious and comic advert featuring Michael Jordan and Jackie Chan

Yes, Jackie Chan’s comic antics and Michael Jordan being nonchalant would combine so well, who would have thought? Just take a look at the advert below.

Michael Jordan & Jackie Chan Hanes commercial (2003) We now need an MJ cameo in Rush Hour 4. pic.twitter.com/jMqmKbPR6A — Hoops Nostalgia (@HoopsNostalgia) February 7, 2023

MJ being MJ and JC being JC. We couldn’t have asked for more. It is so funny and we certainly think this is MJ’s most hilarious commercial. Nothing can top it. “It’s gotta be the tag“, he says. And we think so too.

Also read: Adrian Wojnarowski’s 5 tweets in 3 hours for Kevin Durant Leads to Redditors Accusing him of helping Nets raise 6ft 10″ star’s trade value

Michael the billionaire

Gone are the days when Mike has to appear in commercials. Today, he is a billionaire, with a rumored net worth of over $2 billion. There is no doubt that Michael Jordan is one of the royalties of sport.

The Jordan brand of sneakers is also among the world’s most sought-after names. Just in 2022, he is said to have earned well over $256 million. That figure is more than most players’ super max contracts.

And he also owns an NBA team valued at well over $1.8 billion. Is there any doubt that MJ doesn’t need to do Ads after this?

Also read: “Michael Jordan for sure!”: LeBron James Credits Bulls Legend For His ‘Unguardable’ Fadeaway Shot