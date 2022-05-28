Jake Paul’s boxing promotion is rumored to be looking for a WWE talent to compete in the ring of boxing

Jake Pauls’s Boxing promotion is reportedly scouting for a WWE talent to trade the Squared circle for a boxing ring.

Jake Paul is well known as a Youtuber-turned-boxer who has a record of 5 wins and no losses. His winning streak in the sport of boxing is indicative that Jake isn’t just someone who is attempting boxing. Jake’s style and expertise in the ring make him a skillful boxer of the highest order.

His win over a fellow Youtuber KSI marked his dominance in the sport. In 2021, he established his boxing promotion named Most Valuable Promotions.

As per ESPN, the promotion is preparing to put up a match featuring former NBA player Glen Davis on the card. Sources say that the promotion is also on the lookout for a name in pro wrestling to compete with Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis. The event is rumored to take place in August. Most Valuable Promotion recently promoted a match between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano which was a huge hit and also the first-ever women’s main event at Madison Square Garden.

Who does Jake Paul have in mind?

The Paul brothers are no strangers to the WWE. Logan Paul made his debut in the WWE in April 2021. His most recent appearance was at Wrestlemania 38 where he teamed up with the Miz to compete with the Mysterios. On the other hand, Jake Paul hasn’t participated in any WWE matches yet but he was present at Wrestlemania 38’s kick-off panel teasing the prospect of stepping between the ropes of pro wrestling.

What’s interesting is that Most Valuable Promotions are teasing a match between two competitors from different realms of sports. Question is, who does Jake Paul have in mind?

Could it be Matt Riddle because of his fighting background? Another big name could be Jack Hager. All we got to do is speculate until the big reveal.

We know that Glen Davis has no experience as a boxer, so maybe we will get to see a current or former WWE superstar throwing on the gloves for the first time.