“Wow Brock Lesnar supporting my brother and I is crazy” – Jake Paul responds to Brock Lesnar complimenting him and Logan Paul

Jake Paul is pleased to learn that Brock Lesnar recognizes the contributions he and his brother, Logan, make to the sport.

‘The Problem Child’ then returned the favour by expressing his admiration for the WWE star. Lesnar gushed about the Paul brothers in a recent interview with The New York Post. According to the former UFC heavyweight champion, the two social media stars are doing an excellent job of establishing their brand in the industry.

Paul wrote in his most recent Twitter post:

“Wow Brock Lesnar supporting my brother and I is crazy, we loved him and used to watch him all the time growing up. GO CHASE YOUR DREAMS TODAY.”

Brock Lesnar has joined a long list of illustrious boxers praising Logan and Jake Paul. Mike Tyson, Anthony Joshua, and Manny Pacquiao are among them.

Jake Paul’s former adversary makes a shocking statement.

In a pro boxing bout last year, Jake Paul fought Ben Askren, a former MMA world champion. Askren was knocked out in less than two minutes by the YouTuber.

Askren recently stated that he may have overestimated ‘The Problem Child’ at his tragic loss to Paul. Before the battle, the veteran UFC fighter said that he had no idea what the social media star was capable of.

‘Funky’ also wants Paul’s abilities to be recognized. He said in a recent interview on The MMA Hour:

“Jake is probably a little better than all of us anticipated, unfortunately. So I guess we’ll see how far he can take it. It’s pretty evident that he’s at least kinda good at boxing… That’s what sucks, I had to take the brunt of it, I didn’t know how good he was! But other people hate his freaking guts. So, they hold it against me that I let him beat me. And it’s like listen, I didn’t know how good he was. Yeah, I wish I would’ve freaking won, it would’ve been tremendous. But apparently he’s kinda good. It sucks.”

