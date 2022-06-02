John Cena Lifestyle: What is John Cena’s Net Worth and what does he spend his wealth on?

The net worth and lifestyle of popular WWE superstar John Cena will inspire you to work harder.

John Cena is one of the most popular superstates in the arena of WWE. Cena is well a known figure not only among the followers of professional wrestling but also among the ones who follow Hollywood. Along with wrestler, John is been very much popular among the audiences of Hollywood.

The career of John Cena started in the year 2000. That is when the young Cena came under the spotlight in the arena of professional. Since then it has been no looking back for the wrestler. Cena won the WWE Championship in the year 2005. Since then Cena is known for his high-profile wrestling skills.

Cena flew to Hollywood to pursue a career in acting. Since the wrestler entered Hollywood he has been partly associated with the wrestling company of WWE.

The net worth and lavish lifestyle of WWE superstar John Cena

With his popularity comes a huge fan following. The huge fan following brings a hefty bank balance along with it. The Suicide Squad actor has been able to earn millions through the means of wrestling and movies. And it is been estimated as of the year 2022 that the wrestler turned actor is the owner of $60 million.

John Cena makes sure that he lives a King size lifestyle with such a heavy bank balance. From buying vintage cars to wearing stylish clothes, John Cena loves to spend his net worth on things that matter.

A Mansion of $525,000

John Cena owns a home in Tampa, Florida. The wrestler purchased the lavish mansion on the year of his debut in professional wrestling, 2005. The Hollywood superstar is pretty much choosy when it comes to modifying his house and likes to do it under his surveillance. This can be understood by the fact that John has made several modifications to his home over the years.

John Cena’s wardrobe is inspired by Vince McMahon

The King loves to look royal. We all have seen John Cena in a ‘U can’t see me’ t-shirt along with jeans shorts inside the ring. But that’s not what Cena wears all the time. The Fast Saga loves to wear suits and has been captured wearing lavish suits amid the promotions of his movies. John Cena has mentioned that his wardrobe is been inspired by the WWE Chief Vince McMahon.

John Cena travels in a Private Jet

John Cena owns an immense passion for cars. Cena’s love for automobiles can be understood by the range of car collections he has in his garage. John Cena owned a rare automobile named Chevy Corvette ZR1. He was only the 73rd person to buy this machine.

As stated by Hot Cars Cena owns a range of modern-day machines including Lincoln Continental, Ford GT, Ferrari F430 Spider, Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 and many more. The wrestler also makes a salary of $8.5 million through WWE.

The contract with the company allows him to travel in a private jet during the press junkets and promotions. The charges to charter a private jet start from $3,000 an hour when using a smaller jet. John Cena not only wrestles like a King but also leads his life King Size!

When the #TribalChief summons you to #Smackdown, he wants you to arrive in style! #SummerSlam Weekend Here … We … SMASH @johncena! pic.twitter.com/sYyFbSoRnU — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) August 20, 2021

Click here to read more on WWE