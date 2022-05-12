“Highly rated still, but underrated” – Cody Rhodes says WWE Hall of Famer is quite underrated

WWE Superstar shared his opinion on the WWE roster and named the WWE Hall of Famer he believes is still underrated.

The American Nightmare, the comeback sensation of WWE, Cody Rhodes has been in the headlines for quite a while now. The former EVP of AEW made a sensational comeback during the event of WrestleMania 38. And since then the WWE wrestler has been making quite a headline.

At the recently concluded event of WrestleMania 38, the wrestler made a successful comeback where he defeated another WWE sensation, Seth Rollins.

Cody Rhodes names his all time favourite WWE match

To delight his fans, the former AEW wrestler was recently engaged in a fun banter on the recent episode of Broken Skull Sessions. In the episode, WWE star Cody Rhodes has shared the screen with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. Fans and followers of WWE can watch the episode on Peacock and the WWE Network.

On the shown Cody can be seen playing a round of word association with Stone Cold. The former AEW EVP is taking no backseat in answering the tough questions that are being shot at him.

The American Nightmare named AJ Styles as the opponent he dreams of facing. The wrestler was also asked about his all-time favourite WWE match. It was surprising to see that the wrestler did not name any of the matches from the present lot. Cody turned nostalgic to name his favourite match.

Favourite match of Cody Rhodes happens to be one from the 18th season of WrestleMania. The match between The Rock vs. WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 18 happens to be his favourite.

Cody Rhodes thinks Edge is underrated

The game of rapid-fire also demanded Cody to answer about his favourite food to which the wrestler instantly replied as a burger. Switching to the tougher part of the game Cody Rhodes was asked to comment on the WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Cody found it difficult to answer but termed the WWE superstar Edge as the most highly rated wrestler.

Cody, before naming Edge as the highly-rated wrestler had also the WWE Hall of Famer that he is the underrated wrestler of WWE.

The depth in the statement of The American Nightmare can be understood by the fact that he had mentioned the term ‘underrated’ thrice in his statement. By this, it would be no wrong to assume Edge as one of the greatest but also one of the most underrated wrestlers in the WWE arena.

Rhodes gave the following answers to the questions that were thrown at him,

* RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton: “Mentor.”

* Seth Rollins: “Cross Fit.”

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns: “Over.”

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair: “Gear. Because she makes her gear, and that’s a trade.”

* WWE Hall of Famer Triple H: “It’s gonna get me in trouble, G.O.A.T. He’s The G.O.A.T.”

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair: “Diamond.”

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge: “Underrated. Underrated, yeah I’d say so. Highly rated still, but underrated.”

* Becky Lynch: “Lean. Because she’s the leanest, meanest person I’ve seen on the roster, and those veins popping out the arm, she’s lean.”