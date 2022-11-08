John Cena Once Received A One-Line Advice From The Rock That Helped His Acting Career

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena, who conquered WWE at their respective times, are now established Hollywood actors. Although the former started his acting career almost two decades ago, the latter is also catching up quickly. Recently, The Great One has been riding high after his Black Adam success. On the other hand, Cena also received a lot of appreciation for his work in DCEU’s Peacemaker. This year, acting projects have kept Cena so busy that he hasn’t wrestled a single match.

Well, there’s a justified reason behind his absence from the squared circle. John Cena is a good actor which he has proved in the very limited work he has done so far. However, if you ask him, he believes The Rock deserves a lot of credit for his Hollywood success.

John Cena says The Rock is the reason he has a life outside WWE

Speaking at Wales Comic Con this year in August, John Cena shared how The Great One helped him during his early days. The 16-time WWE champion confessed he has a life outside of WWE only because of The Rock. John Cena then shared an old incident where he approached his former in-ring foe for acting advice. It was the time when The Cenation Leader was supposed to give a screen test for the 2015 movie Trainwreck.

During the show, John Cena stated the audition was “pretty thorough” and he was nervous. So he turned to his former WWE fellow for some suggestions. The Peacemaker star recalled having a chat with The Great One and receiving career-changing advice in one sentence.

The Peacemaker Star stated The Rock told him to calm down and just be himself. He admitted the advice helped him cool down his nerves and be himself. Cena stated:

“He [Dwayne Johnson] is one of the reasons I have a life outside the WWE. He gave me some of the best advice. I remember I got an audition for a small part in a movie called Trainwreck… and I was very nervous… I was able to ask him, hey man, do you have any advice?’ He said, ‘They asked you there for a reason dude. Just be yourself.’ He, in that one sentence, allowed me to calm down. Allowed me to be myself.”

The two WWE icons also shared a real-life beef during the early 2010s

John Cena and The Rock used to have a legit animosity for each other a long time ago. The reason behind that was Cena slamming The Great One for leaving WWE and joining Hollywood. In fact, when they headlined two back-to-back WrestleMania in 2012 and 2013, the was real beef.

However, with time, the WWE icons made amends in their relationship and now share a decent bond. In one of his past interviews, John Cena admitted his mistake and apologized to The Rock.

Nevertheless, despite both men having a successful run in Hollywood, wrestling fans would want them in WWE. In fact, there are rumors that John Cena and The Rock might feature at next year’s WrestleMania. However, whether their acting schedule will allow them to appear is yet to be seen.

