Ric Flair Says CM Punk Thought “He Was Better Than John Cena” in WWE

“The Nature Boy” Ric Flair recently spoke about the time CM Punk was in WWE and how he thought he was better than John Cena. One of the main reasons why CM Punk left WWE in 2014 was not getting the chance to headline Wrestlemania. Back then, John Cena was at the top and used to main-event many WWE pay-per-views.

The Straight-Edge Superstar joined AEW last year, and now, if the reports are true, he might possibly be back to WWE. There are reports that Punk and AEW are in talks for a buyout for the rest of his contract.

Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair talked about the prospect of The Straight-Edged Superstar making his way back to WWE. The Nature Boy not only gave his candid thoughts but also discussed Punk’s previous run.

Ric Flair feels John Cena was better than CM Punk as the face of WWE

Recently, while speaking on his “To Be The Man” podcast, the Veteran reacted to the reports that suggest CM Punk might end up in WWE. The Hall of Famer stated that anything is possible in this day and age. So, if Punk signs with WWE, he wouldn’t be surprised. However, he wasn’t sure how things would work out after all the past disputes and lawsuits.

The Nature Boy also talked about the previous run of The Straight-Edged Superstar in WWE. Ric Flair recalled that although he wasn’t there back then, things used to be pretty heated.

However, according to The Nature Boy, Punk wasn’t a candidate for wrestler of the year during his previous run. He added that CM Punk used to think he was better than John Cena. But if you ask the Hall of Famer, he disagrees and feels Cena was a better face of WWE. In fact, Ric Flair slammed those who thought CM Punk should have been John Cena during that time. He stated:

“I don’t think he [CM Punk] was a candidate for “wrestler of the year” when he was there [in WWE]. I think he thought he was better than John Cena, which is absolutely not the truth… I’ve heard the remark that he should have been John Cena. And in my opinion, that wouldn’t fly.”

CM Punk’s last in-ring performance in WWE came way back in 2014

The Straight-Edged Superstar was unhappy working in WWE years before he left the company. Even after being ignored by the management regularly, CM Punk tried his best to make himself noticed. In fact, at the 2014 Royal Rumble, which was his last WWE performance, he did what he did best and stayed in the match for more than 50 minutes.

However, things never went the way CM Punk wanted which led to him eventually leaving WWE. Although he returned in 2019, it was for FOX’s WWE Backstage Show and things never got ahead of that.

Anyway, if the recent reports are believed to be true, The Straight-Edged Superstar can approach WWE for a return. And if things work out well, as Ric Flair said, anything is possible in this day and age.

