“John Cena Refused to Do the Job for Me for the WWE Championship” Claims AEW Star

Current AEW star Jake Hager once stated that 16-time WWE champion John Cena refused to drop his title on his MITB briefcase cash-in.

Jake Hager, a.k.a Jack Swagger, is one of the oldest members of the Jericho Appreciation Society in AEW. The former WWE US Champion also worked alongside The Demo God during their WWE days.

His best time in WWE came in 2010 when he won the MITB briefcase at Wrestlemania. But, talking about his cash-in, the former star claimed John Cena was not okay putting him over.

Speaking on Chris Jericho’s Talk is Jericho podcast, the AEW star opened up about his World Heavyweight Championship reign in WWE. Hager discussed his 2010 MITB briefcase cash-in and revealed an interesting thing about Cena.

John Cena, who was the WWE champion, refused to give up the title

Jake Hager talked about the RAW after Wrestlemania 2010 where he teased his cash-in against The Cenation Leader. In that episode, Jack Swagger attacked Cena from behind and hit him with the briefcase. But, did not cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

Appearing on the show in 2020, Hager revealed that at first, he had no idea what would happen. It was later that night, he got to know John Cena had refused to put him over.

“I had a little inclination, but I had no idea what was going to happen. The night before, I teased it on Raw. I hit [John] Cena with the briefcase… Later, come to find out, he refused to do the job for me for the Championship,” Hager stated.

Jake Hager even mocked Cena by sarcastically calling him the most unselfish top man. He then detailed how he had a meeting about the cash-in he successfully executed.

Jack Swagger’s ultimate cash-in came against his current AEW fellow

The Cenation Leader may have refused to put him over, but the MITB winner did cash his briefcase within days. The April 2, episode of SmackDown that year saw Swagger finally cashing in his briefcase. And it was none other than his JAS leader in AEW, Chris Jericho.

While Jericho was cutting a promo, Edge attacked him giving the MITB briefcase holder more advantage. Just within a week, Jack Swagger became the new World Heavyweight Champion and held it for more than 2 months after which he was quickly slotted back to the midcard.

Eventually, he left the company in 2017 and worked in MMA for a couple of years before signing with AEW in 2019.

