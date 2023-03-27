John Cena WrestleMania Record: How Has Big Match John Performed at the Showcase of the Immortals?

This year’s WrestleMania will be more special because John Cena is going to be a part of it. The WWE-icon-turned-Hollywood star is scheduled to fight Austin Theory for the US Title. And if John Cena wins at WrestleMania 39, he will equal Ric Flair’s record for most US title reigns (6) in history. Talk about records, how many of you know the win/loss record of the 16-time champion at the Show of Shows?

John Cena hasn’t been that much of a WrestleMania guy ever since becoming a Hollywood actor. In fact, he hasn’t had a proper one-on-one encounter after WrestleMania 31.

Since then, he has been a part of three matches at the Showcase of Immortals. One was a Mixed Tag Team Match, one ended in less than 5 minutes, and one was a cinematic match. However, before 2015, John Cena held an outstanding record at WrestleMania.

John Cena, so far, has a win/loss record of 10-5 at WrestleMania

In his 21-years-long WWE career, John Cena has wrestled 15 matches at WrestleMania, out of which, he won 10. The Cenation Leader has also headlined the Show of Shows five times. In fact, he was a part of every mega event between 2004 and 2015.

John Cena started his WrestleMania career by defeating Big Show for the US title in 2004 and held a 4-0 record until losing against Randy Orton in 2008. His last match at the Showcase of Immortals was against Bray Wyatt in 2020.

Here’s the full win/loss record of John Cena at WrestleMania:

Defeated Big Show at WrestleMania 20

Defeated JBL at WrestleMania 21

Defeated Triple H at WrestleMania 22

Defeated Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 23

Lost against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 24

Defeated Edge and Big Show at WrestleMania 25

Defeated Batista at WrestleMania 26

Lost to The Miz at WrestleMania 27

Lost to The Rock at WrestleMania 28

Defeated The Rock at WrestleMania 29

Defeated Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 30

Defeated Rusev at WrestleMania 31

Defeated The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33 with Nikki Bella on his side

Lost to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34

Lost to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36

The Cenation Leader’s US title match against Austin Theory next week will be his 16th WrestleMania match.

The 16-time WWE champion alongside Austin Theory will kickoff Night 1 of WrestleMania 39

John Cena wasn’t a part of WWE’s WrestleMania match card for the last three years. However, this year, not only is he appearing, but he will also be kickstarting the mega event.

During the recent episode of SmackDown Live, WWE made a major announcement regarding Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. It was revealed that the night will begin with the US Title match between John Cena and Austin Theory.

