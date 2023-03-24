Viral John Cena “Bing Chilling” Meme Explained for the Normies

Usually, whenever John Cena makes a social media, it is as cryptic as anything can get. However, that hasn’t stopped him from becoming the originator of a few memes on the Internet. In fact, every wrestling fan, at some point, has used the famous “You Can’t See Me” gag in some manner. John Cena is also the father of another viral meme called “Bing Chilling”. In this meme, the 16-time WWE champion can be seen eating ice cream and singing in Chinese.

The whole thing started in 2021 when John Cena was promoting his big-budget Hollywood movie, F9: The Fast Saga. During one of his interviews, he mistakenly referred to Taiwan as a country instead of a city in a part of China. It caused a massive controversy, which led to Cena posting an apology online.

A few days after the apology video, John Cena posted a video on his Weibo account, which ended up becoming the “Bing Chilling” meme. Since the whole clip is in Mandarin, most of his non-Chinese fans are clueless as to what is being said.

What exactly is John Cena saying in his famous “Bing Chilling” meme?

In the video, the wrestler-turned-actor can be seen sitting in a car, eating ice cream, and singing in Chinese. As noted above, it was the time when he was promoting his Fast and Furious 9 movie.

So, John Cena, in the Bing Chilling video, was actually hyping up the movie among his fans in China. Here’s the translation of what he is saying:

“Good morning, China.

Now I have ice cream.

I like ice cream very much,

but “Fast and Furious 9″ is better than ice cream.”

John Cena and Bing Chilling ended up becoming an international meme, which led to several parodies and remixes of the video. Last year in November, the meme trended on social media again where tons of Instagram Reels, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts were created.

The 16-time world champion is all set to wrestle his first WrestleMania match in the last three years

Since moving to Hollywood, fans don’t see much of John Cena in the WWE ring. Last year, he wrestled just one match, which wasn’t even a singles bout. Moreover, Cena hasn’t wrestled a match at WrestleMania since his Firefly FunHouse Match against Bray Wyatt in 2020.

However, The Cenation Leader will be in action this year’s Grandest Stage of Them All. Earlier this month, Cena made his return on RAW and confirmed he will be a part of WrestleMania 39. In fact, the former 5-time US champion is all set to fight the current US Champion, Austin Theory.

