Triple H Recalls How He Almost Ended the Career of WWE Legend Kurt Angle With a Botched Pedigree!

“The Game” Triple H recently recalled how he nearly ended the in-ring career of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle and Triple H have spent a decent amount of time working together in the WWE ring. Both legends have been a part of many memorable matches during the late 90s and early 2000s. However, there is one occasion that stands out for The Game. The incident took place in 2000 and also includes megastars like The Rock and Kurt Angle.

Earlier this year in August, the current Head of WWE Creative made an appearance on Logan Paul’s ImPaulsive podcast. Recalling the craziest moment of his entire career, The Cerebral Assassin shared an in-ring accident with The Olympic Gold Medalist.

Triple H recalls his knocking Kurt Angle out cold on the announcer’s table

The SummerSlam of 2000 saw The Rock defending his WWF title against ‘The Game’ Triple H and ‘The Wrestling Machine’ Kurt Angle. Many fans might remember the match for The Game dropping The Olympic Gold Medalist through the announcer’s table.

While speaking on the show, Triple H revealed that the original plan for him and Angle was to perform Pedigree on the table. Kurt Angle would act like he was getting knocked out, and would then be carried off backstage. However, when they tried that spot, the table broke early, and Kurt Angle was knocked out for real.

Triple H recalled the whole incident and narrated his side of the story. He stated that Angle’s head smashed into the control box, and he started snoring. And when he woke up, he started taking his mouthpiece out which was already out. The Game recalled:

“As a part of that match, Kurt [Angle] is going to get put through a table by me… He’s going to get knocked out, and they’re going to cart him off. Except I get him on the table, I hook Kurt’s arms, and as we’re about to go for the pedigree, the table breaks from underneath us…”

The whole match after that was based on improvisations

Triple H further shared how the whole match was executed after Kurt Angle, who had no idea where he was, was taken backstage. He revealed that he and The Rock were left clueless in the ring. The Game recalled talking to the match referee and asking him not to tell him anything except one thing. All he wanted to know was if Angle could continue the match or do they have to plan an alternate finish.

Anyway, Rock and HHH kept wrestling off-script until Stephanie finally escorted Kurt Angle back to the ring like a child. Even after that, the whole match was improvised. Triple H, who was supposed to hit Stephanie, had to grab Angle by the neck to deliver the movie. Somehow, all three managed to finish the match, and The Rock retained the title.

