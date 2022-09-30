Video: Hulk Hogan Once Did the Ric Flair Strut and Wooo in the Middle of His Match Against Sting!

The Hulk wrestler of WWE, Hulk Hogan once paid tribute to the living legend of the game, Ric Flair, in the middle of the match!

WWE’s Nature Boy Ric Flair is counted among one of the greatest wrestlers the company of WWE has found. The 73-year-old Ric Flair has given his fans numerous profound memories while he was been associated with the company.

The sixteen-time world champion, while being associated with the company has even earned the respect of various wrestlers in the company. Many times the wrestlers are been seen paying tribute to WWE’s very own Nature Boy.

When WWE Superstar Hulk Hogan paid tribute to the Legend Ric Flair in the middle of the match!

One such incident took place on the 16th of October 2011. One of the close bond sharers with Flair, Hulk Hogan paid tribute to Ric in the middle of a match. The match at Bound For Glory between Hulk Hogan and Sting witnessed paying respect in the form of a strut.

It also consisted his signature ‘Wooooo’ to one of the greatest wrestlers of all time if not the greatest. In the match against Sting, the immortal Hogan was seen punching his opponent and later performing the famous strut of Ric.

It is to be noted that Hogan and Flair share a rich bonding with each other. However, both of these wrestlers were once termed to be cut-throat enemies. The act was persistent both on and off the screen.

During the period of early 1990s, both of these wrestlers butted heads in the company. During this period Flair even did not hesitate to take shots at Hogan by accusing him of doing backstage politics and running personal agenda.

The Nature Boy and the Hulkster were once known to be cut-throat enemies!

However, with the passage of time, the universe of WWE witnessed the two legends brushing aside their political issues and turning into good friends. Since then the bond has been strong and clear and now these legends own immense respect for each other.

The Immortal Hulk Hogan has often referred to Ric Flair as the best wrestler the company WWE has even seen. Ric wrestled the Hulkster Hogan during the Australian tour of the mighty Hogan. The match ended Flair’s retirement back in the year 2009.

Recently, Ric Flair wrestled in his last match by tagging up alongside his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo. The pair went on to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. Speaking about the final encounter of the legend against his son, Jeff, Jerry Jarrett thought that the wrestling tussle is the greatest ever spectacle he has ever seen.