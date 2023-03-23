John Cena’s Long-Time Rival Expected to Make WWE Return During WrestleMania Weekend

Randy Orton has been out of action for months due to his grave back injury. The wrestling legend recently underwent back fusion surgery. Since his absence, wrestling fans have been speculating about his return with each passing PLE. Turns out, the wait may be finally over, as Randy Orton will reportedly be in Los Angeles during WrestleMania weekend. A recent update from wrestling bootmaker, Jose G Sanz, hinted at Randy Orton’s potential comeback.

The bootmaker was contacted by The Viper to make him new wrestling boots as he is getting ready to make his comeback. With WrestleMania right around the corner, there couldn’t be a better time for the 42-year-old to lace up his boots again. Orton was last seen on WWE TV teaming up with Matt Riddle and feuding with The Bloodline.

Randy Orton will reportedly be present during WrestleMania weekend

According to PWInsider, WWE is looking to bring back Randy Orton during WrestleMania week. However, it’s not yet confirmed if the former WWE Champion will make an appearance on the show.

At this point, there is nothing for Randy Orton on the card of WrestleMania. But, it’s very likely to see The Viper make an appearance on WWE TV after WrestleMania heading into Backlash.

With Randy Orton being in L.A. for #WrestleMania week, I could see him either doing something with LA Knight at #WrestleMania or even Bobby Lashley in an open challenge at the show. Otherwise, I think RAW after Mania is more likely for his return. pic.twitter.com/r4fjh025co — ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) March 22, 2023

In February, Randy Orton was spotted at the Boon Center Inc in Missouri. The wrestling legend appeared to be in phenomenal shape. In one of the pictures, Orton was seen flexing his mighty biceps. There’s no doubt that even during his time outside the ring, Randy has been preparing for a comeback, keeping himself fit.

Randy Orton looks so happy…and JACKED! pic.twitter.com/icYEBmBggG — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) February 5, 2023

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle may make their returns together

According to Xero News, Randy Orton and Matt Riddle, collectively known as the RK-Bro, may make their return to Raw after WrestleMania 39. While Randy was out of commission due to his injury, Riddle was suspended for failing WWE’s drug test.

The Original Bro seemingly had his time served more than a month ago. It remains to be seen if the RK-Bro chase the Tag Team Titles again, which they lost to the USOS in a winner take all match.

WWE have been told Randy Orton is near to a return now

Could be as Soon as Raw After Mania

Riddle as well — Xero News (@NewsXero) March 20, 2023

