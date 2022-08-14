“I can turn my attention to Roman Reigns” – 13 time WWE World Champion teases to come after Roman Reigns

The 13-time World Champion wrestler of WWE has recently teased to come against his arch-rival, Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns, the undisputed WWE Universal Champion continues to have a target on his back. This time it is his former Shield stablemate turned arch-rival who has teased coming after his titles once again. The arch-rival of Reigns appeared on Monday Night RAW tonight to address his brutal beatdown of Riddle at SummerSlam in the recent past. The 13-time World Champion claimed that with Riddle out of the picture, he can turn his attention to The Tribal Chief.

13 time WWE World Champion teases to come after Roman Reigns

The arch-rival of Roman Reigns who has challenged the wrestler to come against his titles once again is none other than the 13-time World Champion wrestler of WWE, Seth Rollins. Making his appearance on SummerSlam last Saturday Rollins said that with Riddle out of the picture he has turned his attention towards the undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Seth also said that he is eyeing the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. “Now that Riddle is out of the picture, I can turn my attention to Roman Reigns and the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.”

However, Seth Rollins was interrupted by Yhe Street Profits. The latter took some major shots at the wrestler. Yhe mentioned the wrestler’s loss to Cody Rhodes at Hell in a Cell Rollins. He then faced Montez Ford in an incredible match and defeated him.

As for Roman Reigns, the wrestler recently defeated Brock Lesnar in a brutal Last Man Standing match at WWE SummerSlam. The win on the part of Roman meant that he retains all of his titles.

The undisputed WWE Universal Champion is now all set to defend his crown against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash. The tussle is all set to take place on the 3rd of September, 2022 at the Castle in the United Kingdom.

With respect to the track record of Seth and Reigns, the wrestlers faced each other earlier this year. The face-off took place at the WWE event of the Royal Rumble. Rollins played some major mind games with The Tribal Chief. This resulted in Seth ending up losing the match via disqualification.

The two former Shield brothers definitely have a business to finish. It would be a treat on the part of the fans to watch the wrestlers tussle for the title. The fans of Seth Rollins as well as Roman Reigns along with the entire WWE Universe are looking forward to the epic battle to happen!