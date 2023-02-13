Could Randy Orton Make WWE Return Before WrestleMania 39?

WWE wrestler Randy Orton yells out into the a cheering crowd as he makes an appearance for a 20-year celebration as a wrestler during WWE “Raw” in Knoxville, Tenn. on Monday, April 25, 2022. Orton got the crowd cheering when he mentions that he was born in Knoxville. Kns Biancahomecoming 0427

Randy Orton has been MIA for over eight months. Last year, in May, The Viper sustained a severe back injury that led him out of commission. Before Orton’s hiatus, he and his tag team partner Matt Riddle were involved in a rivalry with The Bloodline’s Jey and Jimmy Uso. With each passing month, his fans have been eagerly expecting his return. However, it was previously reported that Randy Orton’s injury would have him sidelined indefinitely.

Some fans even expected the Apex Predator to make his return in the Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant but, Orton’s surgically repaired back apparently needed more time to heal. According to reports, the years of taking bumps and dishing out RKOs were what led to Orton’s back injury. However, there is good news for his fans, as a recent revelation regarding his return is making the rounds on social media.

Randy Orton’s email to his bootmaker hints at his potential return

Wrestling bootmaker Jose G. Sanz recently took to his Instagram to reveal that the fourteen-time World Champion may be looking to make his in-ring return soon. Xero News shared a screenshot of Jose’s Instagram story, in which he divulged that he was contacted by the Viper to make him new wrestling boots for his return to the squared circle.

“I haven’t made them yet but Randy Orton contacted me via email for his return. Currently, Drew McIntyre and Bray Wyatt are some of the biggest superstars. Today I received an order for boots for Cody for Wrestlemania.” https://t.co/SdN86AcVUp — Xero News (@NewsXero) February 11, 2023

As of this writing, it is unknown when Randy Orton will make his return. Jose also revealed that his boots aren’t ready yet. By the looks of it, it is conspicuous that Orton is ready to compete again. It remains to be seen if the 42-year-old makes his return before or at the Grandest Stage of them all.

Randy Orton looks like he’s ready to step between the ropes again

This past weekend, a picture of Randy Orton’s visit to Boone Center Inc. circulated on the internet. The organization is located in Missouri, which also happens to be Orton’s home. The organization is dedicated to inspiring and supporting people with disabilities.

In the picture, Randy Orton, undoubtedly, looks like he has healed up and is ready to hit the mat again. His terrific Herculean body is a clear sign that the Viper’s return is imminent.

Recent photos of Randy Orton at Boone Center Inc. in Saint Peters, Missouri have surfaced. Orton looks to be happy, and in great shape. (credit to the respective photo owners) pic.twitter.com/gebhxIm2E2 — PW Chronicle (@_PWChronicle) February 5, 2023

