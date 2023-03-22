What Did Cody Rhodes Ask John Cena After Their Recent Monday Night RAW Segment?

The March 8 edition of Monday Night RAW saw John Cena confirming his appearance at WrestleMania 39. The Cenation Leader returned and, in fact, accepted the challenge of current US Champion Austin Theory. He also shared a small but memorable spot with “The American Nightmare”. The segment saw John Cena and Cody Rhodes hugging and whispering a few words to each other.

After the episode, Cody Rhodes made a Twitter post where he wrote, “Reward their noise every time”. Everyone thought that’s what Cena said to him on RAW. Well, the conversation they had was totally different from what fans saw on social media.

Recently, while speaking to Stadium Astro, The American Nightmare recalled his segment with The Cenation Leader. He also revealed the actual chat they had that day.

Cody Rhodes says he asked John Cena for a match in the future

On the show, the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble winner stated his earlier tweet was a reference to their decades-old chat. Cody Rhodes noted that John Cena said that while he was driving him in 2008 or 2009.

As to their March 8 conversation, The American Nightmare claimed he asked The Cenation Leader for a match. Cody Rhodes expressed his desire to be the next opponent of John Cena. However, the wrestler-turned-Hollywood star respectfully refused to promise that.

“What he [John Cena] said to me [Cody Rhodes] on Raw was I was telling him if he ever does another match, I would like it to be with him… I think you could hear him pretty well, he says, ‘I can’t promise that.'” The American Nightmare said.

Cody Rhodes further stated that he didn’t want that moment to be all about him. He “endlessly” thanked the 16-time champion and noted how a week later, he was in his training Facility, “The Nightmare Factory”.

Talking about their decades-old conversation, Cody Rhodes noted that wasn’t just a statement by John Cena. He rewarded the noise every time he entered the WWE ring.

Fans will see both WWE icons fighting for the gold at this year’s Grandest Stage of Them All

As noted above, John Cena, in his recent appearance, assured his fans that he will be at this year’s Show of Shows. He is scheduled to fight Austin Theory for the US championship. Though this will be his first WrestleMania match in the last five years.

On the other hand, the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble winner is all set for the biggest match of his entire pro wrestling career. Cody will square off against Roman Reigns for the undisputed crown. He aims to dethrone The Tribal Chief and become the first Rhodes to win a world title in WWE.

Nevertheless, Cody Rhodes vs John Cena may be not happening now, but men will be in action at WrestleMania 39. As a matter of fact, a square-off in the future is also not totally out of the question. Considering their fan following, WWE could book them in a match at some point.

