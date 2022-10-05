Kurt Angle Recalls the Great Mae Young Asking Him to Spike the Sh*t Out of Her – “I Want to F*cking Feel It”

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently shared an interesting story from his 2000 feud with former WWE star Mark Henry and Mae Young.

For those who are unaware, Mae Young has the longest pro wrestling career in history. Beginning in 1939, the WWE Hall of Famer wrestled her last match in 2010.

However, The Queen made her WWE debut in 1999 with The Fabulous Moolah on an episode of SmackDown. Her best work in WWE includes her on-screen romance angle with Mark Henry. During the first quarter of 2000, the duo also featured in a rivalry with The Olympic Gold Medalist, Kurt Angle.

On a recent episode of The Kurt Angle show, the Olympian discussed his decades-old storyline with Mark Henry and Mae Young. The Hall of Famer recalled hitting the legendary female superstar with his Angle Slam.

Mae Young instructed Kurt Angle to hit his finisher as hard as he could

On the February 7, 2000, episode of SmackDown, The Olympic Gold Medalist faced Henry, who was accompanied by Young. During the match, Kurt Angle was supposed to hit his finisher on her which he did. But, what’s interesting is that Angle had received special instructions about how to do that.

Mae Young, who was 77 at that time, wanted him to hit the Angle Slam as hard as he could!

While speaking on his show, Angle shared the conversation he had with the Hall of Famer one day before. He stated that Young wanted him to spike the sh*t out of her and make her feel the pain. Kurt Angle was surprised by the fact that she specifically asked him to hit her hard. He said:

“That night before the match she [Mae Young] came up to me, and she said, ‘Hey, I want you to spike the sh*t out of me, I want you to slam me as hard as you can. I want to f*cking feel it.'”

Young’s last match in WWE was a 2-on-1 No DQ Handicap Match

Mae Young has a decent 11-year run with WWE. Although she became a Hall of Fame in 2008, she wrestled her last match in 2010. Young faced Michelle McCool and Layla in the two-on-one bout. Backed by 70 years of in-ring experience, the then-87-year-old won the match.

Nevertheless, the legendary female superstar passed away in 2014 after a prolonged battle with her health. Mae Young will always be an example of how to stay relevant in one sport for more than 7-decades.

