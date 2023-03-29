Leaked Pictures Of WrestleMania 39 Stage Show WWE Going Full Hollywood Mode

In about 48 hours, WWE will be Hollywood hosting this year’s WrestleMania in front of over 60,000 fans. And with each passing hour, new leaks and rumors are coming out about the mega event. A couple of days ago, some pictures got leaked online, giving fans a hint of what the WrestleMania 39 stage will look like.

In the photos, fans could see WWE building a castle-like at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles. However, the leaks were from the very initial stage of construction and didn’t reveal much.

Latest leaks show WrestleMania 39 stage with a red carpet and Oscar’s-like stairs

WrestleMania 39 is going to Hollywood, and it seems WWE is leaving no stone unturned to live up to the theme. Earlier, small teaser-type clips inspired by Hollywood were released by the company to hype up this year’s Showcase of Immortals.

Earlier today, new photos of the WrestleMania 39 stage surfaced on social media. The latest leaks gave fans a more detailed look into what exactly is WWE building for the biggest night of the year.

To blend in perfectly with the Hollywood theme, the stage will be featuring red carpets. In fact, the set seems to have Oscar’s-like stairs as well.

Here's a clear view of the stage #WrestleMania

Well, the whole thing is incomplete, but it seems WrestleMania 39 stage is going to be one of the best ones in recent years. Fans should be ready to see some amazing in-ring entrances this weekend.

Reports claim the new Head of WWE Creative aims to create multiple memorable moments later this week

From stage to match card, Triple H will have the final say in everything that happens at WrestleMania 39. Considering it’s his first WrestleMania as WWE’s Creative Head, fans shouldn’t be surprised if the mega event has some major surprises.

According to a recent report, HHH is looking to create several memorable moments at WrestleMania 39. His plans include Brock Lesnar hitting an F5 on Omos, John Cena versus Austin Theory match, and more.

Triple H reportedly wants to make “moments” at WrestleMania. Lesnar giving a F5 to Omos

Trish Stratus potential heel turn

Cena/Theory. etc etc Moments that will be remembered — Xero News (@NewsXero) March 13, 2023

Nevertheless, with two more days left before the mega event, more detailed pictures of the set are expected to come out. However, other than an incredible stage, fans must also prepare themselves for some breathtaking pyro work at WrestleMania 39.

