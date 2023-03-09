What Did Cody Rhodes Ask Of John Cena Before Closing Their Segment On WWE Raw?

John Cena headlined the latest edition of Raw with his triumphant return. The sixteen-time World Champion made his first-ever appearance in 2023. During his segment, he was confronted by Austin Theory. The United States Champion made his way into the ring to offer a “gift” to the wrestling legend, a title shot at Austin Theory’s United States Championship at WrestleMania. While Cena initially refused the offer, he was forced into accepting the challenge subsequently.

After verbally destroying Theory, the 45-year-old made his way backstage, however, he stopped for a moment to usher The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

A ramped-up Cody Rhodes came out and hugged John Cena. The duo then briefly has a chat before closing the segment. Some fans read Cena’s lips that said something like- “I can’t promise that”. So, what did Cody Rhodes ask of John Cena?

What did Cody Rhodes say to John Cena toward the end of their segment on Raw?

Taking to Twitter, The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, disclosed what John Cena told him when they hugged. He tweeted-

“Reward their noise, every time.”

But, what did Cody ask of John Cena to get the “I can’t promise that” as a response?

According to a Twitter user, Cody asked John to promise him that he would grant him a moment or a match before he retires. Cena did not want to make a promise, as he wasn’t sure how many matches, he had left in him.

From what I can gather-

Cody did ask Cena on the ramp during #WWERAW to promise him that he would get the opportunity to have a match or a moment with Cena like Theory did before he was done. Cena said, “I can’t promise that. I don’t know how many I have left in me”. — Andrew Baydala (@AndrewBaydala) March 7, 2023

John Cena explains why he felt emotional during his entrance on Raw

John Cena was palpably emotional during his entrance. Taking to Twitter, the former WWE Champion revealed why he almost choked up before heading toward the ring. According to him, he felt as though it could be the last time that he would do this. The emotion he felt at the beginning was inexplicable.

Last night was the first time I entered the arena and had the thought that it might be the last time. I’ll never be able to put into words how much I love the #WWEUniverse https://t.co/FR5T3r1tld — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 7, 2023

“Last night was the first time I entered the arena and had the thought that it might be the last time. I’ll never be able to put into words how much I love the #WWEUniverse.” he tweeted.

John Cena is set to wrestle his first PLE match since SummerSlam 2021. It remains to be seen if the wrestler-turned-actor hangs his boots after WrestleMania 39.

