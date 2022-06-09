Save the date: WWE announce official return date of John Cena!

WWE announce official return date of John Cena! The wrestler turned actor is all set to make a comeback to the promotion.

The long wait of the fans of John Cena and the WWE universe has come to an end. The long demand for John Cena’s return to the arena of WWE has been fulfilled by the company. Yes, the wrestler is all set to return to his home of wrestling, WWE.

The speculations regarding the return date of Cena to WWE have been in news for a very long. The fans and followers of the wrestler on several occasions made their own speculations and every time the news used take the platform of the internet by storm.

But the news never used to get the required fuel from the official sources and thus it used to get vanished. In the past, neither the company of WWE nor the wrestler himself had made any kind of announcement about the return. Hence, there always used to exist a point of doubt regarding the authenticity of the news that used to get spread.

This time again the wide spread of the news has taken place. The news regarding the return of John Cena to WWE. But, this time the news has been officially confirmed by the company of WWE. Thus, it makes the news authentic and thus marks the return of the remarkable wrestler of the company of WWE.

WWE has announced the official return date of John Cena!

WWE officially announced the return date on the latest episode of RAW. It announced that John Cena is returning to the red brand to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company. The 16 times World Champion will make his official return on the 27th of June.

The date will mark the episode of Monday Night RAW that will emanate from Laredo, Texas. The date holds a special place in the wrestler’s life. It was the 27th of June, the wrestler started his career with WWE a couple of decades ago. Cena made his official TV debut as a rookie to challenge Kurt Angle on SmackDown in 2002.

Thus, Cena will be returning on the same day as his debut. The wrestler is all set to mark his 20th anniversary as a WWE Superstar. However, it is yet to be disclosed whether Cena will be making a return inside the squared circle as an active competitor as well or not. He was last seen in the ring when he faced Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at last year’s SummerSlam.