“In WWE, things are changing all the time” – Former WWE Champion reveals he was originally booked to win Money in the Bank 2010 instead of Kane

In the famous Money in the Bank ladder match of 2010 WWE changed plans and had Kane go over instead of a former WWE Champion.

Drew McIntyre is one of those WWE superstars who has had a hot and cold career in the arena of WWE. McIntyre made his WWE debut in the year 2007 on the episode of WWE Smackdown. Along with WWE the wrestler also owns a remarkable fan following in the arena of TNA.

The wrestler was a part of WWE for two stints. McIntyre made his debut with the company of WWE in the year 2007. IN his first stint, Drew was part of the company for a period of seven years before he was left in the year 2014.

After finding the exit door from the company of WWE the wrestler made a surprising debut in the rival company of WWE, TNA. McIntyre made his TNA debut in 2015. He was associated with the company for a brief period before he received the call from the company of WWE in the year 2017.

WWE Changed plans on the night of the Pay Per View

The famous Money in the Bank ladder match happened three years after the joining of McIntyre in his first stint. The 2010 match is often remembered for the heroics that Kane showed in the wrestling ring.

The Devil’s Favorite Demon won the Money in the Bank ladder match of 2010. Eventually went on to win the World Heavyweight Championship. The Money in the ladder match of 2010 was set to be won by McIntyre. However, the management of WWE changed the decision at the last minute.

Speaking to Gary Cassidy about the same Drew McIntyre detailed the entire incident.

“There’s nothing that jumps out to me as big as the stuff I heard during my first run like winning Money in the Bank one time till 8 PM. And it changed to Kane the night he beat Rey Mysterio for the title. But also looking back and understanding why certain things were done from a business perspective.”

The former wrestler also said, “In WWE, things are changing all the time. As I mentioned already, every single week is non-stop. As frustrating as it is at the time when things don’t happen that you really want to happen. I can look back now and say ‘my goodness, I’m glad that never happened then’ or ‘that never happened there.'”

During his first stint in the company of WWE, the highest accolade achieved by Drew McIntyre was the Intercontinental Championship. The wrestler later teamed up with Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal in 3MB before he was released in 2014.

