“You can never tell me nothing bad about John Cena” – Brodus Clay recalls how John Cena faked a bathroom break to give him his Wrestlemania Moment

Tyrus, also known as Brodus Clay, reveals John Cena faked a bathroom break to get him into the Wrestlemania 28 line-up.

John Cena is probably one of the most polarizing pro wrestlers of all time. The 16-Time World Champion has headlined Wrestlemania multiple times in his WWE career. Recently, a former WWE star, Tyrus shared something that John Cena did before his Wrestlemania 28 match against The Rock. The former star claims Cena’s selfless act helped him get his Wrestlemania moment.

Brodus Clay, also known as Tyrus, talks about his Wrestlemania 28 match against Heath Slater. The former WWE star was in all praises of Cena for helping him stay in the Wrestlemania match card.

Brodus Clay claims he got his WrestleMania moment because of John Cena

Recently, Tyrus appeared on Chris Van Vliet’s Insight podcast, where he talked about his time in WWE. Tyrus also shared a backstage incident that occurred before his Wrestlemania 28 appearance. The former star stated that he and Heath Slater had a match before the main event. But, Vince was thinking of canceling the match due to time issues. Tyrus recalled that the match before took longer than planned, leaving no time for Tyrus to perform. He stated:

“We were supposed to have a match with Heath Slater, but time got cut… The match before went over and they were heavy on time. Vince was shaking his head and was like, I think we have to cut it.”

But John Cena, who was there and getting ready for his face-off against The Rock, did something that helped Tyrus. Tyrus revealed Cena intentionally left for a bathroom break moments before his match. He remembered Cena looking at him and then taking a break providing him around six minutes to entertain the crowd. Brodus Clay stated he got his Wrestlemania moment because of John Cena. He said:

“All of a sudden, Cena is getting ready, looks at me, and says, ‘I got to go the bathroom.’ I’m like what? He said ‘6 minutes?’ And he just left. Now, I had to go… I got my WrestleMania moment because Cena had to go to the bathroom.”

The Former WWE star hails the 16-times champion for his selfless act

While speaking on the podcast, Tyrus applauded John Cena for what he did for him at Wrestlemania 28. He noted that Cena had no obligation to do that for him, but he did what was right.

While sharing his experience, the former star expressed his gratitude towards the Cenation Leader. The former WWE star even [Joked] statting nobody could speak badly about Cena to him. Tyrus seemed very grateful to the 16-time champ as he got his big moment because of Cena’s bathroom break. He said:

“I got my WrestleMania moment because Cena had to go to the bathroom, and that’s the reason you can never tell me nothing bad about John Cena.”

Brodus Clay was never properly utilized by WWE and was released in 2014. The former star may not have had a good run with the company, he certainly shared a brief but memorable time with John Cena.

