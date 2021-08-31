“The writers and everybody laughed at me” – Matt Riddle reveals how RK-Bro was formed

Matt Riddle reveals how RK-Bro was formed. The duo recently became the new RAW Tag Team Champions at SummerSlam.

A few months back, Matt Riddle was facing Sheamus for the United States Championship at Wrestlemania. Randy Orton, on the same show, was in a match with the Fiend. No one would have thought that the two would pair up soon after but here they stand the newly crowned RAW Tag Team Champions.

During a recent conversation with CBS Sports, Riddle recalled pitching the idea of RK-Bro backstage and being met with laughter. However, with both of them done with their respective stories they would eventually pair up with both superstars pushing for it.

“A couple of weeks before WrestleMania, I made a joke and said, ‘How awesome would it be if me and Randy teamed up and called ourselves RK-Bro?’ The writers and everybody laughed at me. Sometimes you just have to plant that seed and eventually, it happens.

“I lost the United States Championship at WrestleMania and Randy beat The Fiend, so we were already done with our particular stories and kind of found each other.

“I think it was originally not supposed to be what it is today, but we were both pushing for it. We both wanted to work together and at the end of the day when two people are passionate about something, it’s really hard to tell them no.”

Riddle and Orton have struck an interesting tag team. Their personalities are in such contradiction with each other but yet they have been very entertaining. Riddle tried to give his explanation for why they have worked so well together.

“With the odd couple dynamic, I look at it like this, in real life, that’s how relationships are. They’re usually not two people that are identical. Most tag teams are, ‘Oh, we’re two guys and we’re exactly the same and we do the same stuff and we’re the team.’

“Well, in my reality, most teams, couples or groups fill in the gaps for each other. I think me and Randy are so different but so similar and we can fill in each other’s gaps. Whatever I’m lacking, he fills in and whatever he’s lacking, I fill. Together, it makes a perfect unit.”

