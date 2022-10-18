Matt Hardy Slams WWE for Using Jeff Hardy’s Personal Tragedies in an Onscreen Storyline

Nov 21, 2021; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Jeff Hardy during the men s five on five elimination match during WWE Survivor Series at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

AEW superstar Matt Hardy recently discussed how using his and Jeff Hardy’s personal life onscreen was a bad call by WWE.

Matt and Jeff Hardy have been a part of many historic WWE matches in their different runs with the company. Both real-life brothers are considered one of the best tag teams to ever step foot in the squared circle. The Hardy Boyz featured in WWE’s first-ever TLC match that took place at WrestleMania 2000. However, both brothers were also involved in feuds where their personal life was showcased on live tv.

Recently, Matt Hardy appeared on the Busted Open Radio where he discussed how insensitively WWE used their real-life in onscreen storylines. He spoke about the storylines that he believes were bad calls in the long run.

Matt Hardy talked about WWE using Jeff Hardy’s alcohol addiction onscreen

While speaking on the show, Matt Hardy stated that those were bad calls by WWE which affected him and his brother in the long run. He discussed how Jeff’s drinking issues were portrayed as a storyline when he returned to WWE. Despite The Charismatic Enigma going through addiction, the bad taste of the management forced him to go with the angles. He stated:

“Those were both bad calls in the big scheme of things. Even when my brother [Jeff Hardy] was back. they put him on TV and put him in like an addict-alcoholism angle and story, I feel like those are in bad taste.”

The AEW superstar then talked about Triple H and claimed that the same wouldn’t happen under his control. He also mentioned AEW President Tony khan and asserted that he won’t do that as well. Matt noted his current boss is forward-thinking and progressive enough to know how to keep real-life struggles away from the tv.

The AEW superstar also discussed saying no to those storylines

Talking on the show, the former WWE superstar also talked about refusing to go with a storyline that involved personal issues. He stated that it was an option but the idea was never encouraged. Instead, the management wanted them to go with the flow.

Still, putting a superstar in a storyline where real-life tragedies are used onscreen is never a good idea. However, Vince McMahon had a reputation for finding story ideas in the personal issues of his superstars.

Anyway, time has changed, and so has the way of executing a story idea onscreen. The Mental Health of superstars is now as important as their physical health.

