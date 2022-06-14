“Maybe he could do it virtually” – Randy Orton talks about who should induct him into the WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE’s Apex Predator Randy Orton recently mentioned John Cena while talking about his potential WWE Hall Of Fame inductors.

With the kind of impact Randy Orton has made in the pro wrestling business, he surely will sport the WWE Hall of Famer ring one day. The Apex Predator looks in the best shape of his life and has admitted to enjoying working with young talents like Riddle. The 14-time champ also believes there’s still a decade left in him.

Recently, The Viper Randy Orton spoke about getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Orton also named the potential superstars who he thought could induct him.

Randy Orton names John Cena among his potential Hall of Fame inductors

The former WWE RAW tag team champion recently made an appearance on the Adam’s Apple Podcast. The 14-time world champion opened up about his future Hall of Fame induction and named his possible inductors. Randy Orton also mentioned his former in-ring rival and a real-life friend as his potential inductor.

The 14-time world champion shared his recent chat with his wife about getting inducted into the HOF one day. The Viper and his wife Kim Orton thought about legends like Triple H, Ric Flair, and even John Cena. Orton specifically talked about Cena and even made a joke on the Cenation Leader. Randy Orton said that he’s not sure he could pull away Cena from Hollywood, but maybe he could do it virtually. Orton stated:

“My wife actually just brought that up the other day and we were thinking about it and we didn’t know who could be the guy,” Orton said. “Hunter came up, Cena came up, Flair came up… I don’t know if I’d be able to get Cena to come in from Hollywood to do it, maybe he could do it virtually, I don’t know.”

Considering the history both share in and outside the WWE ring, it would be great to see Cena inducting The Legend Killer into the Hall of Fame.

Former WWE star glorifies The Viper while recalling his experience working with him

Recently, former one-half of FTR, Dax Harwood recalled his time working with Randy Orton. While speaking on The Sessions with Renée Paquette, the current AEW wrestler spoke highly of Orton and applauded him for fighting for them. Harwood was a member of the FTRKO for a brief period in WWE. The faction included the former FTR members alongside The Viper Randy Orton.

While speaking on the show, Harwood revealed that the whole FTRKO thing wasn’t supposed to happen. But, they made that work all because of their love for wrestling. Harwood stated:

“There was no one else in WWE who fought harder for us than Randy. Maybe Roman [Reigns] was a close second but Randy fought super hard for us. The whole FTRKO thing wasn’t supposed to be a thing but it worked, we worked together… I think he’s a wrestling fan, he sees that we’re huge wrestling fans, so we bonded over that.”

The former WWE tag team champion further went on to share his backstage conversations with Randy Orton. Harwood stated that despite their polar-opposite personalities, they shared a good camaraderie with the 14-time world champion.

