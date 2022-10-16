“My D*ck Taller Then You” – WWE Superstar Randy Orton Once Brutally Roasted Rapper Soulja Boy

Recalling the time when getting into a verbal battle with Randy Orton resulted in a classic burial for Soulja Boy.

There are many instances when a fan or celebrity from another domain has called WWE a fake. It’s a term that never goes well with WWE or any pro wrestler. Pro wrestling might be a scripted sport but the moves and injuries they suffer are real.

So, last year, when popular rapper Soulja Boy made some similar remarks about WWE, The Legend Killer Randy Orton gave him a fitting reply.

The whole argument started in February ending last year when Soulja Boy made a tweet calling rap games faker than WWE. A couple of days after that WWE superstar T-Bar replied and took shots at the rapper.

He asked Soulja whether rapping takes years of their life and leaves them with countless injuries. Almost immediately, The Viper also jumped into the war of words and supported his fellow wrestler’s tweet.

After Randy Orton reacted to T-Bar’s tweet, things went quiet for a few weeks. But then the rapper took direct shots at The Viper calling him “a b*tch” and a “pussy”.

Randy Orton buried Soulja Boy saying his d*ck is bigger than the infant rapper

By the time Soulja made the tweet, it had been a month since the whole debate had started. Well, the 14-time world champion was done with the whole debate as he brutally roasted Soulja Boy.

Randy Orton took to his Twitter account and made some harsh statements about the famous rapper. Orton claimed his d*ck is bigger and weighs more than Soulja Boy. Calling the rapper, a “f*cking infant”, The Legend Killer advised him to go to bed or choke on his keyboard. Here’s the tweet where Randy Orton showed his heel version in real life:

My dick taller then you. Weighs more too. Go to bed you fucking infant. You’re welcome for the boost. Go choke on a keyboard. https://t.co/CQUn6WHpGa — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 29, 2021

Although Soulja Boy did not respond to Orton’s tweet, he talked about the whole beef in a later interview.

“It wasn’t nothing too serious” Soulja Boy said

Speaking to Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning in July last year, Soulja opened up about the whole conflict between him and Randy Orton. The rapper admitted that he was a fan of wrestling and even namedropped WWE superstars like The Rock and Steve Austin.

Soulja also acknowledged the fact that Randy Orton has every right to defend his sport. But, he did not back away from his remarks that said WWE is fake.

However, when asked about his beef with Randy Orton, Soulja Boy admitted there had been a back-and-forth but it was nothing serious. For him, Orton was a wrestler and the whole verbal brawl was entertainment.

