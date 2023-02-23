Sonya Deville Gets Engaged: Here’s All You Need To Know About Her Girlfriend Toni Cassano

While contesting the 2015 Tough Enough season, WWE superstar Sonya Deville made her sexual orientation public. Sonya revealed she is gay and is a massive supporter of the LGBTQ community. She met the love of her life during a WWE show in early 2022 and made the relationship public during the Netflix premiere of Stranger Things season 4. However, the real surprise came last week when Sonya Deville posted photos of herself proposing to her real-life girlfriend Toni Cassano.

The WWE superstar has created headlines once again by announcing her engagement. Sonya Deville has revealed that she will walk down the aisle with her longtime girlfriend Toni Cassano. Taking to her Instagram, the SmackDown star announced the news with a sweet caption.

However, fans have been wondering who Sonya Deville’s fiancé actually is. They are excited to know about the real-life love of the 29-year-old WWE superstar.

Who is Sonya Deville’s real-life girlfriend and now-fiancé, Toni Cassano?

Born on 24 October 1992, Toni Cassano is a fitness model. If you take a glimpse at her Instagram, it says, “Real Life Xena Warrior Princess”. Sonya Deville’s girlfriend has over 61k Instagram followers and often posts content related to fitness and her relationship.

Toni was also a part of the 2021 NPC Ultimate Physique Championships. And last year in June, she, alongside Sonya, launched the Train Like an Athlete 4-Week Challenge.

The program that featured three special Livestream workouts also included a training plan, instructional videos, and a nutrition download. Fans also got to see Sonya Deville and her girlfriend holding a few Q&A sessions during the 4-Week Challenge.

Toni Cassano was married in the past and also has two children. She is a mother to two daughters, ages 7 and 11.

The fitness model surprised the WWE star by pulling out her own engagement ring during the recent proposal

After dating for almost a year, Sonya Deville proposed to her girlfriend at a wine cellar cave in Towaco, NJ on Feb. 15. However, the WWE star was surprised to see what happened after that.

Toni Cassano asked Sonya to grab her purse and then pulled out an engagement ring of her own. She had been carrying that for months and waiting for the moment.

“I proposed, then Toni’s like, ‘Grab my purse.’ And she pulls out a freaking ring box, and she’s like, ‘I’ve been carrying this around in my purse for four months’…” Sonya said.

Nevertheless, it’s good to see the duo creating the future they have been dreaming of. Fans and WWE superstars have expressed their love and blessings for the couple on social media. However, there have been no details about when they will get married.

