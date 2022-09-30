Video: WWE Superstar Seth Rollins Once Called AEW Minor League and Called Out Kenny Omega for a WrestleMania Match

The Architect Seth Rollins once took shots at AEW superstar Kenny Omega and challenged him for a match at Wrestlemania.

Kenny Omega may be facing suspension right now, but he has always been ranked high for his in-ring work. In fact, Omega is one of the factors that led to the success of AEW. But, it appears that Seth Rollins isn’t a fan of ‘The Cleaner’ as he once taunted him for working in AEW.

Rollins is probably one of the finest in-ring performers in the current generation of pro wrestlers. With his witty and sarcastic replies both in and outside WWE, The Visionary often finds himself trending on social media. One such incident happened in 2019 when The Visionary was asked about AEW’s Kenny Omega.

Seth Rollins trolled Kenny Omega by calling him a player of minor leagues

While attending a convention panel, the then-WWE Universal Champion was asked about AEW top star Kenny Omega. Rollins was questioned whether he would fight The Cleaner at Wrestlemania to decide who is the best.

Seth, who was sitting alongside Becky Lynch, not only trolled Kenny Omega, but also the company he worked for. The Visionary took shots at The Cleaner and mocked him for working in the AEW company. Seth Rollins indirectly called AEW a minor league and claimed Omega is busy performing there.

However, he did state that when the AEW star is done wrestling at the lower level, he can choose to step up. He can make big money and fight big stars like Rollins in front of a big crowd at Wrestlemania.

Well, there will always be debate among the fans regarding which promotion is the best. But, both men are the best at what they do, despite wherever they do it. A one-on-one between the two will definitely be a ‘no miss’ for pro wrestling fans.

The 4-time WWE champion will soon be fighting Matt Riddle in Fight Pit

Currently, the fierce rivalry between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle is one of the best storylines going on WWE’s red brand. The two men were initially scheduled to face each other at this year’s SummerSlam. But, the match got postponed and took place at the Clash at the Castle event.

Although Seth won the match, Riddle was not done yet. He kept provoking Rollins for a rematch week after week. Finally, the two will be facing each other again at the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV. However, this time, it will be a Fight Pit Match.

Anyway, while Kenny Omega is still suspended and under investigation, Seth Rollins will be looking to put an end to his dispute with Matt Riddle.

