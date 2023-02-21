Nikki Bella believes that she doesn’t get enough credit for her contribution to women’s wrestling. The former Divas Champion believes that there was a perception among many that she and her sister only cared about their reality TV show, and they were only in WWE because of the men in their lives. She is of the opinion that the success of Total Divas could have been utilized to make a change and empower the women in the business. Instead, it was used to turn it against them.

She expressed surprise at the response to the things she was doing at the time. However, she felt a lot of it had to do with the higher ups in WWE because for the first time they lost control of what they could make. Instead of being rewarded, they were ridiculed because they were not the storytellers.

Nikki Bella Says Total Divas Should Have Been Praised More for Almost Beating the Kardashians in the Ratings

During a recent appearance on The Sessions with Renée Paquette, Nikki Bella opened up on her time in the WWE. She did not hold back and bared it all out in the open for the world to hear.

“At that time, they made people believe so much that Brie and I only cared about reality TV and we were only there because of our men because they were super cool and doing amazing things.”

She revealed that the locker room was really difficult back then, but fellow former WWE Superstar, AJ Lee, had expressed her regret for not being supportive and misunderstanding her intentions at the time.

Nikki Bella also said that she wished Total Divas was praised more because it was giving Keeping up with the Kardashians a run for their money.

“Honestly, Total Divas should have been praised even more, I felt, because what we were doing was we literally were at the point of almost beating the Kardashians in the ratings. We could have had the industry behind us, but instead they used it to turn it against us. That was really shocking to me because I was like, ‘But wait, we’re making great changes for Women’s Wrestling. Why are you hating on it?’”

Bella blamed Vince McMahon and the bosses in WWE for it.

“That is WWE to a T. I truly believe Total Divas was the first thing they couldn’t control. They couldn’t control the success. They couldn’t control what the mainstream was.”

Today I’ve got Nikki Bella @BellaTwins on the Sessions!!! It’s a hell of a ep. From post baby fornication, to marriage, to giving the Bellas their damn flowers for all they’ve done for women’s wrestling! Nikki never holds back. She’s the best! Check us out today 💕 pic.twitter.com/4SnOr2KqkQ — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) February 21, 2023

The Bella Twins were not part of RAW XXX earlier this year

The WWE held the 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night RAW in January this year. The Bella Twins were originally advertised for the show, but did not make an appearance on it. No explanation was provided for their absence, leading to criticism from several sections on social media.

Nikki Bella later took to Instagram to detail the reason why she and her sister missed the show. She revealed that the promotion had actually promoted their appearance before even confirming their availability with them.

The WWE had contacted them about a possible appearance, and the Bella twins were looking forward to it. However, the WWE had nothing for them. They were then booked for Monday in New York and had to honor those commitments, leading to them missing the show.

“There was possibly, maybe, an idea. But our whole team, including WWE and everyone else had already booked us for Monday being in New York. Whatever you see of stuff, you know all of a sudden stories change and whatever. That’s to try and clean up and make things look better and throw it on people — nope. We already had all these commitments; per the company we work for and everyone else.”

