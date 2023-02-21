Does WWE Icon John Cena Own a Bugatti?

John Cena is unquestionably WWE’s one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Aside from being well-known for winning the World Championship sixteen times and making a name in Hollywood, The Cenation Leader is known for his huge car collection. It’s no secret that John Cena is a consummate motorhead. His garage substantiates his proclivity for American Muscle Cars and supercars. John Cena’s net worth as of 2023 is estimated to be around a whopping $80 million in 2023. While a huge chunk of his earnings came from the WWE, Cena is making millions more from his movies. Mr. HLR likes to spend his money on philanthropy, a stylish wardrobe, Real Estate, and collecting cars. In an interview, John Cena stated that each car that he owns has a story.

His garage features a 1966 Dodge Hemi Charger which is valued at about $31,500, a 1970 AMC Rebel Machine valued at about $65,800, a 1969 AMC AMX valued at $50,000, a 1969 COPO Chevrolet Camaro valued at $150,596, a 1969 Dodge Daytona valued at $316,397, a 1970 Buick GSX valued at $44,000, a 1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator valued at $77,000, a 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Rallye 350 valued at $29,414, and a 1970 Plymouth Superbird that costs around $135,000.

Although it looks like John Cena has all the cars he desires, there is one that he desires the most and does not have yet.

Does John Cena have a Bugatti?

John Cena reviews his cars on a YouTube channel called AutoGeek. His car collection is a perfect representation of himself. John Cena owns sixteen gas-guzzling muscle cars. The sixteen-time World Champion also has a penchant for American Sports Cars and European Luxury Cars.

His sports car collection includes a 2006 Dodge Viper that costs around $80,000. John Cena undoubtedly has a respectable garage, but it does not include one of his favorite cars, a Bugatti. In an interview on YouTube, John Cena revealed that the 2012 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse is his favorite car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LuxuryPulse (@luxurypulse)

The car is powered by an 8.0-liter quad-turbo W-16 engine. It runs a maximum power output of 1200 power and a maximum torque of 1500Nm at 3000 to 5000 RPM.

This work of art is priced at around $2.5 million in the market. Though Cena does not have this car yet, it’s a matter of time before he adds his dream car to his impressive collection.

What was John Cena’s first car?

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, John Cena revealed that his first car was a 1984 Cadillac Coupe Deville. Cena further stated that he was 14.5 years old when he got the car, and it was scrapped by the time he was 15.5 years old. On being asked what went wrong with the car, Cena revealed that he “smoked the transmission”.

The former WWE Champion admitted that he did not know how to drive his automatic car at the time. Although he legally never got to drive his first car, John Cena has wide-ranging cars he can drive today.

Click here for more wrestling news.