“None of the Women Have Storylines Aside From Title” – Ronda Rousey Calls Out WWE for Lack of Non-Title Storylines in the Women’s Division

SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey recently talked about WWE’s women’s division and shared what it is lacking right now.

Rowdy Ronda Rousey has headlined several shows in both the UFC and WWE. She has been a big boost for the women’s locker room ever since she joined WWE in 2018. From big shows like WrestleMania to big matches like “I Quit Match”, Rousey has done everything possible to uplift the women’s division.

However, the current SmackDown Women’s Champion still isn’t happy and wants to see more.

The Baddest Woman on the planet recently shared a log video on her YouTube channel where she shed light on many topics of WWE’s female division. Rousey discussed her WrestleMania Backlash win against Charlotte Flair, problems of women’s division, and her future plans to rectify that.

Ronda Rousey noted WWE lacks storylines for its women’s division

Although the blog posted is new, the things discussed in it happened before this year’s Money in the Bank event. It was when Ronda Rousey won the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair in an “I Quit Match”. In the next episode of SmackDown, she was booked to face Raquel Rodriguez.

In the video, Rousey noted there’s a lack of female superstars in WWE’s women’s division. She stated it can be argued that either increase the strength or give screen time to the fewer stars available.

However, the thing is WWE has almost zero storylines for female superstars. Rousey mentioned how other than the title matches, WWE’s big events rarely feature women’s matches. She said:

“One thing that’s really missing is none of the women have storylines aside from titles. Like, you watch pay-per-views and there’s several men’s matches that aren’t for titles. And the women don’t really get any non-title storylines…”

Ronda Rousey further added that featuring female superstars in non-title storylines will help them a lot. WWE fans will get to know their character before they enter the title picture. In fact, Ronda Rousey proposed a solution for that.

Ronda Rousey wanted to bring every female superstar to the title picture at once

WWE may lack storylines for its female superstars, but The Baddest Women on the planet had a solution for that. Being a fighting champion, Ronda Rousey wanted to do that through open challenges. In that way, more superstars could get the screen time they deserved. And at the same time, get into the title picture.

However, Rousey then lost the title against Liv Morgan and was fighting to get it back ever since. At the recent Extreme Rules event, she finally won the title back and is a champion again. Well, just like what she wanted, she can now provide other female talents a platform to showcase their skills.

