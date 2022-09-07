“NXT sucks, it’s not a good show, and they know it”- Former WWE Champion reacts to Triple H’s comments on NXT losing to AEW in ratings

Former WWE Champion thinks Triple H was reprimanded when NXT lost to AEW Dynamite in terms of ratings.

During an interview, on September 2, Ariel Helwani asked Triple H if he was reprimanded when NXT lost to AEW Dynamite in Wednesday Night Wars. Triple H responded by stating that there wasn’t any pressure to compete and win against AEW Dynamite. Even though AEW beat WWE’s developmental system in terms of rating, The Game remains carefree.

“There was never pressure of, ‘You have to beat them.’ It was never that.”

Former WWE superstar Chris Jericho who is now a founding member of AEW reacted to Triple H’s comments in an interview with TalkWRESTLING and Inside The Ropes. Jericho seemed to be baffled by Triple H’s remarks claiming that NXT is a developmental system because when it started it was seemingly introduced as the “third brand”. Jericho then proceeded to take shots at NXT stating that “the show sucks” and AEW cares less if they beat it or not.

“Once again it is just changing the narrative and changing the history, which makes me laugh. Because when it started, it was not developmental, it was a third brand, it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon, and all the other bullshit that they said, so of course we [AEW] beat the developmental or whatever you want to call it, but who gives a shit? It’s such old news, and the show sucks, NXT sucks, it’s not a good show, and they know it.”

Chris Jericho thinks Triple H was punished for losing the Wednesday Night War

According to Y2J, Triple H is “angry” that he was punished for not being able to lead NXT to victory over AEW Dynamite in the Wednesday Night War. Jericho then added that AEW’s existence aggravates the new Head of Creative of WWE. Jericho continued praising AEW for its perpetual success and clarified that all AEW is focused on is- “building their fanbase and ratings”.

“We will continue to exist and I will tell you this, my boss has a lot more money than his boss does. A lot more. So you want to go to that and, we are not going anywhere, we will continue to grow. That pisses them off and why wouldn’t it? They had a monopoly for so long and don’t like the fact that we exist and that’s fine. We don’t care that they exist, God bless them. They are running a show in front of 50,000 people, why would he care about us? But you know, he should, and he does, and that’s why he said those things.”

All in all, both men said what they think is best for their businesses. The former AEW World Champion thinks that Triple H was changing the narrative because of pressure. AEW’s popularity is continuing to grow, making it probably the only product competing with WWE in ratings. Was Triple H’s reaction to the question a concealed form of resentment that AEW exists? What do you think? Sound off in the comment section.