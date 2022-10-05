“Oh, That’s Number One…” Goldberg Pins the Best Jackhammer of His Entire Career!

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently talked about his favorite Jackhammer, and also named the opponent who he hit.

Da Man Goldberg has been a powerhouse in the squared circle for more than 25 years. In his entire pro wrestling career, the Hall of Famer has delivered his vintage Jackhammer hundreds of times. From The Undertaker to Brock Lesnar, many legends have fallen prey to Goldberg’s lethal move. To pick a favorite out of all, will be a tough ask for any WWE fan. But, not for the owner himself.

In his recent appearance on The Bump show, Goldberg took a quick tour of his wrestling venture in WWE and WCW. The Hall of Famer discussed many things including the best Jackhammer he has ever hit.

Goldberg says his 1998 Jackhammer to Big Show is no doubt the number one

During the show, the Hall of Famer was asked to name the hardest wrestler he had to hit his signature move. Goldberg immediately named AEW star Paul Wight, a.k.a Big Show, and recalled the first time he delivered his jackhammer on him.

Dan Man talked about his days in WCW when he and Big Show used to main-event shows during the late 90s. Goldberg shared some anecdotes working with the former WWE superstar and admitted he was the toughest.

“By far, he [Big Show] was the hardest that I hoisted. No question,” he said.

Then, the crew played a clip from 1998 where he was hitting Big Show with his finisher. The Hall of Famer was asked to rank that specific Jackhammer to which he stated:

“Oh that’s number one, there’s no question about it.”

Goldberg appreciated the fact that Big Show allowed him to perform his move. He stated that although he was strong back then, the former WWE superstar was also athletic. He applauded Paul Wight for his athleticism to stand upside-down during the move.

Da Man believes he has some unfinished business with The Tribal Chief

Goldberg has not wrestled a match since being defeated by Roman Reigns at this year’s Saudi show. Shedding light on WWE return, the 2-time Universal Champion talked about Roman Reigns. He stated that although he has wrestled all matches of his current contract, there’s still some unfinished business with the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Well, with Crown Jewel taking place within a month, Da Man could be roped in for one more match. Considering Roman will fighting Logan Paul, it will be interesting to see who’s next for Goldberg.

