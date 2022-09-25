Former WWE Universal Champion Could Potentially Return at the Upcoming Crown Jewel PPV

Recent reports indicate that fans might see a former WWE Universal Champion making his comeback at Saudi’s Crown Jewel show.

With the new regime taking over WWE, fans have seen many released stars making their return to the company. With Triple H bringing back stars like Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, and Braun Strowman, there are reports that there will be more comebacks in the near future.

In fact, according to Xero News, a former Universal champion is all set to return at the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

Well, for those who are guessing who, it’s none other than the WWE Hall of Famer, Bill Goldberg. Although he is still signed with WWE, he has not wrestled a match for more than 6 months now. The former Universal champion has wrestled his quota of matches for his current contract with the company.

Goldberg is due at WWE’s upcoming Crown Jewel event: says Xero News

Recently, WWE superstar Mansoor tweeted a photo of his Maximum Male Models group which was retweeted by Xero News. However, a fan took the opportunity and asked about the return date of the Hall of Famer. He wrote:

“Will Goldberg be back soon?”

The 55-year-old has not appeared on WWE tv since his match against Roman Reigns Elimination Chamber earlier this year. Goldberg challenged The Tribal Chief challenged for his Universal Championship which he failed to win. Not to forget that the match took place in Saudi Arabia.

Now, according to Xero News, Goldberg is due for the upcoming Crown Jewel event as they replied to the fan asking about his return. They tweeted:

Hes due for saudi so oct time — Xero News (@NewsXero) September 24, 2022

Who will the 55-year-old face when he makes his return?

Although WWE has been celebrating 25 years of Goldberg in pro wrestling this month, there is no official confirmation on his return. But, there are speculations that he will be facing Veer Mahan at the upcoming Saudi event.

Earlier this month, Xero News made a tweet and claimed that WWE is planning to put Goldberg against either Veer Mahan or Omos at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view. It was also reported that Brock Lesnar might be up against the current US champion, Bobby Lashley. However, it was added that all of these are early plans which obviously, can change.

Goldberg and Brock both Pitched to be working Saudi Early plans had Goldberg vs Omos or Veer And Lesnar vs Lashley How ever these are very early plans. — Xero News (@NewsXero) September 12, 2022

Nevertheless, as of now, nothing is official yet. It might be because there is Extreme Rules pay-per-view in between and the company will not want to disclose its plans so early. But, considering how popular Goldberg is in Saudi Arabia, the Hall of Famer will in WWE’s plans for the megaevent.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.